Food served in Indian Railways comes to the forefront for various reasons. Whether it's for good taste or quality and hygiene concerns, it frequently becomes a topic of discussion among passengers. Recently, a passenger expressed his disappointment over the scarcity of South Indian options on the menu. The passenger is a Malayalam writer, NS Madhavan, who was travelling from Bangalore to Coimbatore on the Vande Bharat Express. His concern has garnered significant attention online, with many sharing similar sentiments.

Madhavan took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concern about this issue. Sharing a photo of the meal, he wrote, "They talk about language imposition. What about food imposition? Typical snacks served in South Indian Vande Bharat trains. This one is from Bengaluru-Coimbatore VB." Check it out below:

The writer's post quickly went viral, with people sharing similar experiences and agreeing that food imposition is a real issue. One person wrote, "Yeah, this is actually intriguing. Never has the Central Government or the Railways given attention to this. Anyway, these caterers don't know how to cook food, whether it's North Indian or South Indian. If you haven't tasted the worst food, then go and experience it on the railways."

Another person commented, "I'm from North/West India, and though I personally don't have any specific food preferences, I agree that trains serving a particular region should take into account the dietary preferences of the region."

A third person added, "Agreed. I have no problem eating foods of diverse origins. But most people do. They prefer the familiar. Chikki is Ghati, Chiwda is provincial. Neither should be option from Bangalore to Coimbatore. Like serving Puttu in Kashmir." "Worst is paneer for lunch, as if there is nothing else," shared another user.

This is not the only time Vande Bharat food has been talked about. Last year, a couple found a dead cockroach in Vande Bharat food. Their relative took to X and wrote, "Today, on 18-06-24, my uncle and aunt were travelling from Bhopal to Agra in Vande Bharat. They found a cockroach in their food from @IRCTCofficial." Read more about it here.

What are your thoughts on food being served in trains? Do you think they should consider regional preferences? Share your thoughts in the comments!