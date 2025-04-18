Pani puri is hands down one of the most loved street foods in India. It has got that perfect combo of flavours: spicy, tangy, fresh and addictive. You get those crispy little puris (those hollow fried balls of joy) filled with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, onions and a dash of masala. And then comes the best part — dunking them into chilled, spicy-tangy mint and tamarind water (aka pani) and popping the whole thing into your mouth in one go. But have you seen a white person try pani puri for the very first time? A recent video that is going viral on Instagram shows exactly that – and it is too good to miss.





A student studying in Budapest shared a clip from his university's International Day celebrations. Yes, you guessed it — the pani puri stall was the main attraction. In the video, you can see several white students. The happiness on their faces says it all — the love for this desi delight is universal. The text overlay on the video reads: “POV: you made your white friends try pani puri for the first time.”

The caption read, “International Day at uni was so much fun!—Our Indian stall had everything from bhelpuri to sweets, but panipuri? Definitely the main character. Watching everyone try it for the first time was pure gold hahaha.”





After watching the clip, pani puri lovers made sure to leave their reactions in the comments section.





A user wrote, “No Indian snack develops such an intense craving like Pani puri. Once you start liking it's highly addictive.”





Another one added, “All people loved Pani Puri.”





“There is no going back now,” read a comment.





A LOL comment read, “I bet you made it mild because no way whites can tolerate the street level.”





“Divided by countries, united by pani puri,” read an individual.





If you also love pani puri, click here to check out an easy recipe.