Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara is a true coffee lover and here is proof. One of her older videos resurfaced online from her appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s TV show "Harry." In the clip, Sofia can be seen smelling the coffee before drinking it. judging from her reaction, Harry says, "I can tell you don't like it already." With complete focus on her coffee and in her sassy style, Sofia says, "Can you shut up a little bit." The audience bursts into laughter while Sofia takes a sip.





"This is Columbian coffee," she says, guessing the type of coffee with just a single sip. With enthusiasm, Harry asks if it is good, and Sofia simply moves to take another sip with a poker face. She further asserts that is it Columbian coffee and is also able to guess which machine it was prepared in.





"How critical are you when it talks about coffee," reads the text on the video.

Watch the fun video below:









Fans and coffee lovers were impressed with Sofia's coffee knowledge. Take a look at the comments:





"Best coffee ever, even the homemade version. I loved it when I visited Colombia," an Instagram user wrote.





Another shared, "I had Colombian coffee when I arrived at El Dorado airport in Bogots and it was already the best coffee I ever had."





A fan chimed in, "I absolutely love her. She's a riot."





