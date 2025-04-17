In a LinkedIn post, a Zomato user shared a heartwarming incident that began with what she thought would be an ordinary food delivery. Taking to the social media platform, Trusha Daware wrote that she had recently ordered dinner through Zomato. What caught her by surprise was "the sight of a little boy, probably no older than five," standing beside the delivery agent. Trusha asked the agent, Akshay, why his son was out with him so late and whether he was helping with deliveries. After hearing his response, Trusha said she felt "taken aback".

The delivery agent explained that his wife was also at work. Since the child was alone at home, Akshay decided to take him along while completing his deliveries. "Meri baiko kaam pe chali gayi aur mera baccha aakela tha ghar pe," he said, as quoted in the post. "Toh maine socha, usko apne saath le aata hoon."

Impressed by the father's sense of responsibility, Trusha wrote, "Akshay was not just delivering food; he was showing his son what it truly means to step up and support the family in every way possible."

She added, "In that moment, I realised how beautiful it is to see a man not just being a partner, but a pillar of support-helping his wife when she needs to work late, and making sure their child is not left alone at home. It felt like a small yet powerful reminder of how love and partnership transcend traditional roles, and how a simple gesture can speak volumes about the strength of a family."











Replying to the post, Zomato Care commented, "Hi Trusha, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are proud of our delivery universe. If possible, kindly share more details like your order ID via a private message so that we can express your appreciation to our delivery partner."

A LinkedIn user commented, "His T-shirt also says, 'Together we grow' :))"

"Not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear red tees and carry their world on a scooter," another user added.