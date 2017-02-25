Five Reasons Why You Should Never Skip Breakfast
NDTV Food | Updated: February 25, 2017 12:46 IST
Do you often skip your breakfast because you wake up late or you are too lazy to have it? Breakfast is the first meal of the day and should not be avoided because breakfast helps in breaking your overnight fast that you may experience while you're asleep. Just imagine, if you sleep around at 11 pm and wake up around 11 am and then without having breakfast you leave home empty stomach, will your body be active and energetic enough to do the daily chores? No, because just like your car requires fuel to run, your body needs food to generate energy and get rid of lethargy. Having a healthy breakfast restores the glucose levels in the body and lowers stress levels. Instead of focusing on a heavy, breakfast, one should focus more on having cereals, milk, nuts, poha, idli, dalia, upma, cornflakes, eggs, fruits and all the other protein rich foods. It is advisable to take breakfast within an hour of waking up. Health experts usually recommend eating something after every two hours.
Highlights
- Skipping breakfast leads to hypertension, obesity, high blood pressure
- People who skip breakfast have higher blood sugar levels during lunch
- Having a healthy breakfast restores the glucose levels in the body
Skipping your breakfast can lead to various health complications.
1. Diabetes: If you skip your breakfast, it could put you at the risk of developing type 2 diabetes as it may lead to chronic insulin resistance. Lot of studies have shown that people who skipped breakfast had higher blood sugar levels during lunch.
2. Weight gain:The fact remains, if you skip the first meal of the day you tend to eat much more for lunch to overcompensate your body. This way you enter the viscous circle of overeating
3. Heart disease: People who have a healthy breakfast has a much lower risk of heart trouble than the ones who skip it. Skipping breakfast leads to hypertension, obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol which slowly and gradually develop into heart diseases.
4. Migraine: Skipping breakfast is one of the worst triggers for migraine. So is being dehydrated. Therefore, you must ensure that you walk out of your house only after eating a light meal.
5. Affects mood and cognitive function: Avoiding breakfast can have a negative impact on your mood and of course your energy.Studies have shown that people who skip breakfast have poor memory skills and high levels of fatigue.
