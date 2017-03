The Dark Side of Beauty Products: Hair Colouring May Up Breast Cancer Risk

Highlights A study now links hair dyes and increased risk of breast cancer

Hormonal contraceptives were also found to be major contributors

The findings are based on data from 8,000 breast cancer patients

Heikkinen said, “The biggest risk factors in breast cancer include late age at first birth, using hair colour, high alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyle.”The team also found a huge number of women going under opportunistic mammography, about 60% of responders reported that they had a mammography before the screening age of 50. Heikkinen noting the risk factors involved in opportunistic mammography said, ““Women should be more extensively informed of the harms of opportunistic mammography, such as accumulating radiation burden and the potential consequences of false positive or negative findings.”More than 60% of responders reported having had a mammography before the screening age of 50.“Women should be more extensively informed of the harms of opportunistic mammography, such as accumulating radiation burden and the potential consequences of false positive or negative findings,” Heikkinen noted.