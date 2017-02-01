Tokyo's New Health Craze: What is Adult Swaddling Therapy?

Highlights Adult swaddling therapy is the new health craze

This technique involves being wrapped with a large cloth from head to toe

It can alleviate stiffness and improve posture

enable good sleep , this therapy can work wonders for adults too. Swaddling is basically a technique where a baby is wrapped with a blanket or other clothes to resemble a cocoon of some sort. Doing so helps in keeping newly born babies warm as their natural thermostat system are yet to be developed.

Coming to adults, this technique involves people to sit cross-legged and be wrapped with a large cloth from head to toe. They are then rocked back and forth, as it is believed that that can help loosen their muscles, alleviate stiffness and improve posture. It's been said that it could be very beneficial for new mothers.

While the masses seem to be going gaga about it, medical experts seem to have their reservations because it is not based on scientific research. Well, some would argue that science cannot explain everything. It is not without reasons that centuries-old practises were followed largely to take care of one's health. Some of them are still very relevant today and shown to help many people in more ways than one.



