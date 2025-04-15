Coachella, the annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in California, is considered a major cultural event. This popular festival attracts lovers of music, art and fashion from across the US as well as other countries. This year, highlights include performances by Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Green Day, Travis Scott, Post Malone and many other famous artists. Coachella 2025 is also making headlines currently for another reason - the high prices of food and drinks at the venue. Many attendees have taken to social media to complain about these exorbitant costs and several of their posts have gone viral online.

Coachella is held across two weekends - the first set of performances took place from April 11 to 13, and the second is set for April 18 to 20. After the first weekend, videos about the food at the festival began to surface on social media. Several users were critical of the same, citing eye-wateringly high prices for what seems to be basic snacks and beverages. Ruth Viveros, an influencer who attended Coachella on April 11, claimed she spent over $100 for her meal consisting of tacos and lemonade, according to The New York Post. Additionally, she found the taste/quality was found to be sub-par, as she said "They're not good, not good at all... The tortillas are like freezing cold." In the comment section of her post, many people reportedly slammed Coachella. Several other content creators also documented similarly disappointing experiences with the food at the festival.

Coachella's website includes information about the food and drinks at the venue. It states, "Our food program features new and exciting restaurants from Coast to Coast, as well as your favourite staples, offering a wide variety of cuisine that pleases any festival-goer. Vegan & gluten-free options available." The price of general admission tickets for weekend one started at $649 (approx Rs 55,000), and weekend two tickets cost $599 (approx Rs 51,000). The cost for other facilities, including shuttle bus tickets, VIP passes, parking, etc. is separate. Thus, many attendees are feeling the pinch of having to shell out more money to pay for food and drink during the festival.