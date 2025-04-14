Travelling often brings the joy of exploration, but it can also come with the challenge of finding convenient, nutritious, and delicious snacks. For those who can't imagine a trip without some tasty treats, the humble thepla is a game-changer. This Indian flatbread, a traditional one, is a travel-friendly snack that's both nutritious and long-lasting, making it perfect for road trips, hikes, or flights. Made with whole wheat flour, spices, and veggies, it's a flavorful companion for any journey. In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Aruna Vijay shared the simple recipe to make this delicious treat. She wrote, "Travel plans are incomplete without packing a bunch of these theplas—they stay good for 10 days and are a total lifesaver, especially if you're vegetarian. Just keep these three things in mind! I've added more tips in the captions below the recipe, so check them all out if you're making it. Try it this holiday season—you'll thank me later!" Take a look:





Watch Methi Thepla Recipe Video To Carry While Travelling:

Here's the full methi thepla recipe:





1. Cut methi into small pieces and sauté it with ginger and green chilli.





2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole and refined wheat flour with caraway seeds, turmeric, cumin, chilli powder, salt and a little bit of oil.





3. Once kneaded, divide the dough into small balls. Roll each ball into a thin circle, brush oil on both sides and cook it in a skillet.





4. Once cooked, let the theplas cool to room temperature before storing. Keep them in an airtight container or ziplock bag for maximum freshness.





Next time you plan a trip, skip the usual processed snacks and bring along homemade theplas for your journey.





