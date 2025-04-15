Have you ever heard anyone saying, 'I love lauki'? No one! We all have mixed feelings seeing a lauki dish on the dinner table. While it tastes bland, you can't ignore the goodness the humble vegetables bring along, especially during summer. As the heat intensifies, it becomes essential to keep our bodies cool and hydrated. And what is better than summer produce to do the job? Lauki is a powerhouse of nutrients and offers various health benefits. Besides, it is incredibly versatile as well. It has a mild flavour and, if used mindfully, can be used in a variety of dishes. Here, we've got some fun and desi ways to incorporate the summer vegetables into your daily diet.





Why Is Bottle Gourd A Perfect Summer Vegetable?

1. Hydrating:

Lauki is about 95 percent water, making it naturally cooling and incredibly easy to digest. It also helps prevent heat strokes by keeping up the water balance during hot months.

2. Gut-Friendly:

Bottle gourd is known for its soothing effect on the stomach. It's high in soluble fibre, which supports digestion without making your gut work overtime.

3. Weight Management:

Lauki is light, low in calories and surprisingly filling, making an ideal option to add to your clean and healthy diet to keep a check on your weight.

4. Skin And Hair-Healthy:

The cooling and hydrating nature of bottle gourd, along with its rich nutrient profile, can contribute to clearer skin and healthier hair.





Here're 6 Desi Ways To Add Lauki To Your Summer Diet:

1. Make a sabzi:

This is probably the first dish one can think of when we mention lauki. Cooked with cumin seeds, asafoetida, fenugreek seeds, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric, ginger and green chili, lauki ki sabzi makes a perfect dish to pair with roti and rice. Click here for the recipe.

2. Add to your dal:

Low-calorie lauki mixed with high-protein chana dal, along with some basic masalas, turns your meal healthier than ever. This dal recipe is cooling and hydrating as well. Click here for the recipe.

3. Make a bharta:

Baingan ka bharta is a mass favourite. But have you tried lauki ka bharta yet? Charred bottle gourd, chopped and mixed with tomato, ginger, garlic and some basic spices, turns the boring sabzi super interesting in a moment. Click here for the recipe.

4. Roll a roti:

You read that right. Add lauki to your atta and knead nutritious dough to prepare a super healthy detox roti to add to your summer diet. Click here for the recipe.

5. Mix with utthapam:

Ever thought of adding lauki to your breakfast? Sounds off-putting? We understand, but trust us, this recipe will change your mind. Here, we have added the goodness of lauki to the comforting South Indian delicacy utthapam to make your morning meals healthier than ever. Click here for the recipe.

6. Lauki pachadi:

Pachadi means 'pounded'. Popular in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is a fresh, hand-pounded chutney that is usually consumed with rice. Sorakaya pachadi (South Indian bottle gourd chutney) is super healthy as well. The dish keeps the nutrients of the vegetables intact, with the inclusion of spices and other ingredients. Click here for the recipe.





We love these lauki recipes, and you should try them too. If you have your favourite lauki dish, then share it with us in the comments below.