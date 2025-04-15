If you like to read about nutrition and health, you must have come across the term gut-brain axis. The gut-brain axis explores the connection between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. An increasing number of studies suggest that a healthy gut microbiome plays a vital role in supporting brain function and may even be linked to reduced risk of mental health conditions.





A recent study published in the journal 'Nature' adds more weight to this connection. The research provides strong evidence that probiotics - beneficial bacteria found in certain foods - can reduce negative mood. The effects begin as early as two weeks, according to daily monitoring.

What Are Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms, typically bacteria and yeasts, that deliver health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. They help maintain or restore a healthy balance in the gut microbiome by outcompeting harmful bacteria.

How Do Probiotics Improve Mood

In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 88 healthy volunteers, researchers explored how a multispecies probiotic affected emotional regulation and mood. Through emotional processing tests, daily mood reports, and psychological questionnaires, they found that probiotics significantly reduced negative mood - without affecting positive mood levels.





Interestingly, individuals with certain personality traits - particularly those who tend to be more risk-averse - experienced even greater emotional benefits. While more research is needed to understand the mechanisms fully, this study reinforces the idea that what you eat can directly impact how you feel.

8 Probiotic-Rich Foods To Add To Your Diet

According to Harvard Health, here are eight foods rich in probiotics that are easy to incorporate into your meals:





1. Yoghurt

One of the most accessible probiotic foods, yoghurt contains live cultures that promote gut health. Enjoy it as a snack, breakfast base, or a substitute for mayonnaise or cream in dressings, marinades, and even baking.

2. Kefir

This tangy, fermented milk drink is rich in multiple strains of probiotics. It's thinner than yoghurt and can be consumed as a beverage or added to smoothies and overnight oats.





3. Kombucha

This is a fermented tea beverage that contains live cultures and antioxidants. Kombucha is a flavourful way to support gut health. It is best to ferment it at home.





4. Sauerkraut

Made from fermented cabbage, sauerkraut offers not only probiotics but also fibre and vitamins C and K. Add it to sandwiches, salads, or eat it as a side dish for a gut-friendly boost.

5. Pickles (Naturally Fermented)

Fermented pickles contain beneficial bacteria. Look for "live cultures" or "naturally fermented" on the label, and try them with wraps, rice dishes, or as a crunchy side with any meal.





6. Miso

Miso is a Japanese seasoning made from fermented soybeans. It is used in soups, marinades, and dressings. A warm bowl of miso soup is comforting and great for your gut.





7. Tempeh

Another fermented soy product, tempeh has a nutty flavor and firm texture, making it a protein-rich meat alternative. Saute it, grill it, or crumble it into stir-fries.

8. Kimchi

Kimchi is a spicy Korean staple made of fermented vegetables, especially cabbage and radishes. It is packed with probiotics, fibre, and vitamins, and pairs well with rice, eggs, or noodles.





Improving your gut health doesn't have to be complicated. Incorporating even a few of these probiotic-rich foods into your daily diet can support your digestion and mood.