Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits

Highlights Bloating and gastric issues can cause a lot of discomfort

A host of yogic postures may help provide some relief

Pawanmuktasana is the most effectic asana

bloated ? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health. There can be numerous reasons triggering bloating and gastric issues ranging from eating contaminated food, stress and excessive consumption of the wrong food items that could trigger gastric issues among others. At times, when the gut bacteria are unable to break down food properly, gastric issues arise. While chronic cases may require medical intervention, in most cases, the condition gets better on its own by avoiding certain foods and loading up on gut -friendly foods to balance and enhance the gut microbiome.

Yoga has long been touted as one of the best ways to tame some of the most common health woes. Asanas like vajrasana, when done regularly after meals, ensure active, smooth and strengthened digestion. Can yoga help in relieving gas, bloating and ease gastric issues ? Yes, absolutely. Yoga expert Yogacharya Anoop of the Chaitanya Foundation enumerates the benefits of Pawanmuktasana which is specifically beneficial in easing bloating and gastric troubles. "Basically, any yoga asana or exercise that involves your lower body and spinal twists will aid in gastric ailments and bloating While Pawanmuktasana is the best bet for such health concerns you can also try a range of other poses like Janu naman asana (knee bending pose) and exercises like leg rotations, lower back twists," he noted.

A post shared by Beyza Sözer (@beyzaasozer) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Benefits of Pawanmuktasana (The Wind Relieving Pose)

- It helps make the intestinal activity more active.

- It helps the liver in performing better.

- When teamed with its counter pose Setubandhasana, it also helps strengthen the spine, especially the lumbar region.

How to get into the pose

- Lie flat on your back; keep your legs and arms extended.

- Bring your knees together and hold with both your hands.

- Release left leg and keep it extended on the floor, hold the pose for 30 seconds.

- Now, bring back your left leg, hold both legs and release your right leg.

- Repeat for a minute, do thrice.

A post shared by Yoga With Pragya (@yogawithpragya) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Things to keep in mind

- Those who suffer from neck or spinal issues should avoid doing the posture.

- One of the other versions of the posture also requires you to bend your neck forward every time your knees meet the chest. You can also try the posture without alternating the legs.

All yoga postures must be observed under strict supervision. Get in touch with a certified yoga expert to learn which postures will suit you the best and how to practice them to reap maximum health benefits.