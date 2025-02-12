Swiggy, the famous delivery app and on-demand convenience platform, recently highlighted trends pertaining to pizza consumption in India over the past year. On the occasion of World Pizza Day (observed annually on 9th February), Swiggy shared insights based on its internal data. From February 9, 2024, to February 9, 2025, it clocked orders for a staggering 34 million pizzas in the country. The company also revealed that over 1.35 lakh pizzas were ordered in just 24 hours on February 9, 2025.





Wondering which cities consumed the most pizza? Swiggy stated, "Throughout the year, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad emerged as India's ultimate pizza hubs, each vying for the top spot." It also mentioned that Bangalore and Mumbai clocked over 3 million orders each in the past year. In terms of pizza varieties, Margherita Pizza was the most popular. Swiggy recorded over 1 million orders of the same in the last year. The company also said that this particular pizza topped the charts across all cities.

In terms of accompaniments, Garlic Breads, Cheesy Dips and Cokes were the most popular choices. As for the most preferred pizza brand, Swiggy noted that Domino's Pizza received over 2.7 million orders from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company also highlighted two specific pizza orders for different reasons. Firstly, a Swiggy user in Mumbai ordered 200 pizzas (in a single order) worth Rs 45000 one day in 2024. It included 20 Margherita Pizzas, 20 Mexican Green Wave Pizzas, 20 Indi Tandoori Paneer Pizzas, as well as 30 Garlic Breadsticks and 30 Cheesy Dips. One user in Barakar (West Bengal) also managed to get an Onion Paneer Pizza delivered in just 3.4 minutes, as per Swiggy.







Before this, Swiggy's year-end report for 2024 made headlines for various reasons. One of its revelations was that it had clocked over 83 million biryani orders in that year. Hyderabad topped the "Biryani Leaderboard" with 9.7 million biryani orders in 2024. It was followed by Bengaluru (7.7 million orders) and Chennai (4.6 million). Click here to read the full story.