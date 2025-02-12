Who doesn't love pizza? With that crispy crust, the rich tomato sauce and the gooey, melted cheese stretching as you take a bite, it is the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're a fan of classic Margherita, a fully loaded supreme, or a simple yet delicious cheese pizza, there is no denying that pizza is one of life's greatest joys. And, it looks like actor Jackie Chan is just as big a fan as we are. But here's the best part, he doesn't just love eating pizza; he also loves sharing it.

To celebrate National Pizza Day, Sony Pictures treated fans to a wholesome behind-the-scenes moment from Karate Kid: Legends, and it's as delightful as you'd expect. The official Karate Kid Instagram page shared a heartwarming clip featuring Jackie Chan doing what he does best - spreading joy. But this time, instead of high-flying kicks and martial arts wisdom, he's handing out pizza slices to people on set. "Who wants to share a slice with Jackie Chan? Celebrate National Pizza Day with this Karate Kid: Legends BTS moment," read the caption.

The video captures a crowd as Jackie Chan happily hands out pizza slices. There's something so effortlessly charming about the way he interacts with everyone—it's no wonder he is adored by fans worldwide.

"We all love Jackie Chan," a fan commented.

"He's the best!" added another.

And, then there was one brutally honest person who said, "I would have never shared."

"Everything that makes me happy in a single frame, Jackie and pizza," wrote another fan.

Honestly, we get it. Pizza is sacred. But if there is one person we would gladly split a slice with, it's Jackie Chan. Now, if only we were on that set—because we want a bite!