Losing weight seems to be everyone's ultimate goal these days, and to achieve it, we often turn to various diet plans and lifestyle changes. Among these, warm water concoctions have gained immense popularity. From pudina (mint) to jeera (cumin) to laung (clove), we experiment with these infused waters daily, hoping that they will help melt away those extra kilos. But how effective are they? Are these warm drinks the magical weight-loss elixir they are often touted as? Let's find out if these warm water concoctions actually live up to their hype.





Do Warm Water Concoctions Actually Help You Lose Weight?

The simple answer is no. As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, these warm water drinks don't contain anything that helps in cutting or melting fat. However, drinking warm water in the morning can help keep your digestive system happy by flushing out the toxins. This helps in improving your gut health, which is vital for weight loss.

What Helps In Losing Weight?

Calorie deficit. According to the expert, this means you need to burn more calories than you consume. Our bodies require a certain amount of calories to stay energized and productive throughout the day. However, it depends on several factors like age, gender, weight, etc. In fact, nutritionist and weight loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas shares, "Consistently being in calorie deficit helps you lose weight effectively."

Tips To Create A Calorie Deficit In Your Body

Now that you know what actually works, let's learn how you can make a calorie deficit in your body. With these mindful tips, you will shed those extra kilos effectively.

1. Cut Portion Size

If you want to lose weight, get used to eating smaller portions of meals than you have been eating. Cut your portion size as per your body weight, also make sure to eat three meals a day. Portion control does not mean skipping meals.

2. Eat More Negative Calorie Veggies and Fruits

Negative calorie foods are the ones that demand more energy expenditure during digestion than they supply to the body. Several fruits and veggies like carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelons, etc. Consuming these foods can help you create a calorie deficit.

3. Drink Enough Water

It is extremely important to drink enough water throughout your weight loss journey. This speeds up your metabolism and also curbs hunger pangs. Keep sipping on water throughout the day and drink a full glass before your meals.

4. Keep Meals Time Specific

A number of people adopt the habit of intermittent fasting to make the body burn more calories. With proper guidance from a professional, you can follow a certain meal timetable and abstain from eating food at odd times.





