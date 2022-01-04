Nothing can be possibly more comforting than a bowl of well-prepared vegetarian soup during the winter season. As much as it is tempting, it is also healthier than eating vegetables separately, having a mix of a variety of greens and leaves thrown into a bowl. A warm bowl of soup is just the right recipe to lift up the mood and restore vital functions. It is also easy to cook. So here are some easy-peasy recipes that you can readily prepare at home for your family members. Another good thing about soup is it is liked by all age groups – sometimes a little salty or tangy and other times just bland.

5 Veg Soup Recipes To Make In No Time

One of the best things during winters is the abundance of spinach, which contains a variety of healthy nutrients and is particularly good for managing blood cholesterol and sugar levels in the body. This recipe also has mustard seeds and turmeric – the rich and known sources of antioxidants.

Its health benefits aside, the soup catches the attention of many for its colour, giving a hue of pink. It's a great blend of beetroot, coconut milk and lime. Rich in folate (vitamin B9), Beetroot helps control damage to blood vessels and reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. Coconuts, on the other hand, are high in manganese, which is essential for bone health and metabolism.

A pumpkin soup is a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients. It's rich in vitamin A, which helps improve eyes and is low in calories for weight loss benefits. Made up of pumpkin puree, it keeps you feeling full for a longer duration.

Not all soups need to be piping hot and the cucumber soup proves that. Served chilled, it leaves an aroma into the mouth that will remain with you for a longer duration. While it's preferred during summer, it can be had during winters as well if you want a hint of chill on a sunny day.

Children love pasta. Throw in a few kidney beans, some vegetables and allow the tangy tomato-tamarind sauce to feel traditional again. Kidney beans are an excellent source of plant-based proteins and are high in fibre. But they are also high in carbs and should be well cooked. Raw or improperly cooked kidney beans can be toxic.





Make these delicious soup recipes and let us know how you liked the taste of it!