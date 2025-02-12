The world of mukbang videos has taken social media by storm, with millions tuning in to watch creators devour massive amounts of food. The sound of crunching, slurping and clinking utensils creates an ASMR effect that keeps viewers hooked. Among the biggest names in this niche, Japanese competitive eater Yuka Kinoshita has been a dominant force. For years, Yuka Kinoshita amazed millions with her mind-boggling eating challenges. A petite woman with an insatiable appetite, she turned competitive eating into an art form, making jaws drop as she devoured mountains of food in one sitting. But after more than a decade of pushing her limits, the Japanese mukbang star has decided to retire.

With 5.2 million subscribers on YouTube, her announcement left fans emotional. Kinoshita's decision to step away from competitive eating comes just months after her return to social media. She had previously taken a seven-month break to focus on her mental health, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

In her retirement video, Kinoshita spoke candidly in Japanese. A loose translation of her statement: “Well, I am retiring from eating a lot. I will turn 40 on February 4 and I have been feeling tired from eating a lot. It's hard for me to continue working as a big eater. I am very exhausted. My health has deteriorated over the years. It is no problem to eat like a normal person, but I will feel tired even when I am not full. So I am afraid I cannot eat as much as before.”

Watch it here:

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comments section with emotional messages:

A supporter wrote, “Your health is the most important. Thank you for your previous videos, which are healing to me. I was also concerned about your health. Hope you can develop other healthy habits.”

Another shared, “When my spirits were low and I did not want to eat anything, I encountered your videos. You made me think food is delicious and so I went out to eat. I feel grateful to you.”

A fan posted, “Hope you will have a better life. Thanks for entertaining us for the past couple of years.”

A user recalled, “When I had a stomach ache and couldn't eat anything for days, watching your YouTube videos made me feel like I was eating something delicious and it cheered me up. It helped me emotionally at that time. Thank you. Please continue to do fun things in the future, as long as you don't overdo it.”

Admiring her decision, a person added, “I've never seen such a satisfying retirement announcement. I'm so glad she can say it so clearly. I hope the next generation follows this example and decides to retire when it feels right for them, without pushing themselves too hard. Make your mind and body your number one priority and enjoy yourself without pushing yourself too hard!!! Take plenty of rest!”

A YouTube user added, “Thank you for all the amazing videos you have made and looking forward to more content in a new era of Yuka Chan! You look fabulous as always.”

Kinoshita's journey to fame began in 2009 with the Japanese reality show The Battle of Big Eaters. Despite her small frame, she stunned audiences with her ability to consume enormous portions. Though she didn't win, she quickly became a fan favourite, eventually launching her YouTube channel in 2014 to document her eating challenges.

Over the years, Kinoshita tackled some of the most extreme food challenges, including devouring 600 pieces of fried chicken, 100 burgers and 5 kilograms each of steak and ramen in a single sitting. One of her most talked-about videos featured her finishing bibimbap mixed with 50 eggs alongside 6 kilograms of miso soup.

What do you think of mukbang videos? Share with us in the comments section.