4 DIY Overnight Face Masks For Healthy Skin

Raw milk comprises lactic acid, which helps in getting an even skin tone

Oats contain compounds called saponins, which act as natural cleansers

If you think that your busy life is keeping you away from your well-deserved beauty sleep and monthly salon visits, then we have something interesting for you. Try these overnight face masks that will not only give you that amazing glow on your face naturally, but will also save big bucks on all store-bought products you lay your hands on. All you need to do is to set aside few minutes before you go to bed and apply these face masks for that dreamy soft and supple skin. So, without further ado, let's look at these easy, effective and natural overnight face masks.







Overnight Turmeric And Milk Face Mask

Raw milk is an excellent anti-tan agent. It proves to be an excellent natural remedy to treat sun tan at home. Moreover, raw milk comprises lactic acid, which helps in getting an even skin tone. Whereas, turmeric has antiseptic and antibacterial properties and also helps with skin brightening.





Ingredients: 4 tsp turmeric powder and 5-6 tsp raw milk.



Method: Take a bowl and mix turmeric and raw milk in it. It will be like a runny paste. Now, with the help of your fingers, apply it all over your face and neck (sun-exposed area). Leave it on overnight. Rinse your face with cold water the next morning. For better results, apply it 3-4 times a week.



Overnight Egg White Face Mask

Are you looking for a soft, supple and nourished skin? Bring egg white to your rescue. Egg white is rich in vitamin A, which is known to tighten the skin, close pores, and, in fact, fights anti-aging issues.





Ingredients: One egg white.



Method: Take a bowl and add the egg white in it. Apply the egg white evenly to your face. It will take around 15 minutes to dry. You could either leave it on overnight or wash it off. If you are keeping for overnight, then wash it off with cold water the next morning. Use it 2-3 times a week for better results.







Overnight Oats And Honey Face Mask

Oats contain compounds called saponins, which act as natural cleansers. Oats can soak up the excess oil on your skin and helps reduce acne. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help treat dry skin and remove dead skin cells. Honey is a fantastic moisturiser and works wonders on patches of dry skin. If you have dry knees and elbows, or even chapped lips, apply honey on it.





Ingredients: 1 tbsp. oats and 1 tbsp. honey



Method: Start with mixing oats and honey in a bowl. Leave the mixture to rest for five minutes, until the oats soften. Now, mash the oats and mix well. Apply evenly on your face. Keep it for overnight. It will moisturise and repair your skin from damage done by the harmful rays of the Sun.







Overnight Tomato Face Mask

Tomato works as an astringent. It is best for acne-prone skin. It also helps in reviving the glow on dull skin and is an excellent remedy for sunburn.





Ingredients: Medium-sized tomato and 2 tablespoon raw milk.



Method: Take a medium-sized tomato, cut it into two halves. Take about 2 tablespoon of raw milk in a bowl. Now, dip the tomato into the milk bowl and apply it all over your face. Once the layer is dried up, repeat it again and apply the second layer. Better still, blend the tomato along with raw milk and apply the paste to your face. Leave it on overnight and rinse off with cold water in the morning.



Some of the masks can be a little messy like the oat and honey mask, whereas, some may have an overpowering smell like egg white mask. In such case, you may rinse the mask off before you sleep - the choice is yours; they will still do wonders to your skin. Contact your dermatologist before you use these face masks to check for any allergies.







