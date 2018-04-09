SEARCH
  • Beauty
  • 5 Easy Home Remedies For Oily Hair

5 Easy Home Remedies For Oily Hair

   |  Updated: April 09, 2018 17:39 IST

Google Plus Reddit
5 Easy Home Remedies For Oily Hair
Highlights
  • Summer heat is increasing day by day and we are already tired of it
  • The more we sweat, the greasier our hair gets
  • Excessive hair wash can be harmful for your hair
Summer heat is increasing day by day and we are already tired of it. With the increasing pollution, dust and heat, we can see our body getting affected by it. Apart from taking care of your skin, body and diet this summer, it is of utmost importance to take proper care of your hair as well, especially if you happen to have oily ones. Have you started noticing a little change in the texture of your hair? You just got your hair washed two days back, it's not even the third day and you're washing it yet again? Why is that so? The more we sweat, the greasier our hair gets. Excessive hair wash can be harmful for your hair, as it tends to make your hair follicles weak. If you wish to get rid of oily hair, then bring these kitchen ingredients to your rescue. Read on to know more about them.

1. Aloe Vera: It is one of the best natural remedies for oily hair. To use it on your hair, you will require 3 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and a cup of shampoo. Mix these ingredients well and use it as a shampoo. Do it twice a week and you will get to see the changes in your hair texture and greasiness.

(Also Read: How To Make Oil For Hair At Home?)

aloe vera

It is one of the best natural remedies for oily hair

2. Fuller's Earth:Also known as multani mitti, fuller's earth is known as one of the best organic absorbents. And since our hair releases oil and sweat, this ingredient is sure to come to your rescue. To make its hair pack, you will require 2 tablespoons of fuller's earth, and some water. Mix the two ingredients properly until a semi-thick consistency is attained. Apply it on scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes. Later, wash it off with cold water.
 

multani mitti

Also known as multani mitti, fuller's earth is known as one of the best organic absorbents​

3. Black Tea: Take a bowl and add half a cup of water in it. Add two tablespoon of black tea and let it boil. Strain the tea leaves and use that water on your hair. Let it sit on your hair for 20 minutes and wash it off later with lukewarm water.
 

black tea 620x350

Black tea helps keep your hair from being oily

4. Lemon Juice: Lemon itself is a versatile ingredient and provides with a lot of benefits, when it comes to hair. Take 1 cup of lemon juice and add water to it. Apply it on your hair and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and watch out for results.
 

lemon juice

Lemon itself is a versatile ingredient and provides with a lot of benefits​

5. Egg And Lemon Juice: The combination of egg and lemon juice can do wonders for your hair! Take 2 eggs and separate the yolk. Add lemon juice to it. Spread and apply it thoroughly on your scalp and wait for 10 minutes. Once it is done, rinse off with normal water.



So these were few of the natural kitchen ingredients that you can use on greasy hair. Go ahead and make the most of them.


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  HaircareOily HairHome Remedies
Summer Eye Care: 8 Kitchen Ingredients For Healthy And Relaxed Eyes
Summer Eye Care: 8 Kitchen Ingredients For Healthy And Relaxed Eyes
3 DIY Egg White Face Masks For Dry, Normal And Oily Skin
3 DIY Egg White Face Masks For Dry, Normal And Oily Skin

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 