5 Easy Home Remedies For Oily Hair

Natasha Chopra | Updated: April 09, 2018 17:39 IST
1. Aloe Vera: It is one of the best natural remedies for oily hair. To use it on your hair, you will require 3 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and a cup of shampoo. Mix these ingredients well and use it as a shampoo. Do it twice a week and you will get to see the changes in your hair texture and greasiness.
3. Black Tea: Take a bowl and add half a cup of water in it. Add two tablespoon of black tea and let it boil. Strain the tea leaves and use that water on your hair. Let it sit on your hair for 20 minutes and wash it off later with lukewarm water.
4. Lemon Juice: Lemon itself is a versatile ingredient and provides with a lot of benefits, when it comes to hair. Take 1 cup of lemon juice and add water to it. Apply it on your hair and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and watch out for results.
5. Egg And Lemon Juice: The combination of egg and lemon juice can do wonders for your hair! Take 2 eggs and separate the yolk. Add lemon juice to it. Spread and apply it thoroughly on your scalp and wait for 10 minutes. Once it is done, rinse off with normal water.
So these were few of the natural kitchen ingredients that you can use on greasy hair. Go ahead and make the most of them.