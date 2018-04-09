5 Easy Home Remedies For Oily Hair

Highlights Summer heat is increasing day by day and we are already tired of it

The more we sweat, the greasier our hair gets

Excessive hair wash can be harmful for your hair

1. Aloe Vera: It is one of the best natural remedies for oily hair. To use it on your hair, you will require 3 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and a cup of shampoo. Mix these ingredients well and use it as a shampoo. Do it twice a week and you will get to see the changes in your hair texture and greasiness.



Also known as multani mitti, fuller's earth is known as one of the best organic absorbents. And since our hair releases oil and sweat, this ingredient is sure to come to your rescue. To make its hair pack, you will require 2 tablespoons of fuller's earth, and some water. Mix the two ingredients properly until a semi-thick consistency is attained. Apply it on scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes. Later, wash it off with cold water.

3. Black Tea: Take a bowl and add half a cup of water in it. Add two tablespoon of black tea and let it boil. Strain the tea leaves and use that water on your hair. Let it sit on your hair for 20 minutes and wash it off later with lukewarm water.



4. Lemon Juice: Lemon itself is a versatile ingredient and provides with a lot of benefits, when it comes to hair. Take 1 cup of lemon juice and add water to it. Apply it on your hair and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and watch out for results.



5. Egg And Lemon Juice: The combination of egg and lemon juice can do wonders for your hair! Take 2 eggs and separate the yolk. Add lemon juice to it. Spread and apply it thoroughly on your scalp and wait for 10 minutes. Once it is done, rinse off with normal water.

So these were few of the natural kitchen ingredients that you can use on greasy hair. Go ahead and make the most of them.