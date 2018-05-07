Haircare: Include Amla, Reetha And Shikakai For Healthy And Happy Hair

Highlights Shampoos are loaded with harmful chemicals which are not good for hair

We have rounded up natural ingredients that are known to protect the hair

Amla, reetha and shikakai for your haircare and forget about hair woes

Amla

Amla is also known as gooseberry, contains high amount of antioxidants, which helps repair damaged hair and cells. A regular use of amla and protect har from further damages. It is important to take care of your hair cells because growth and greying of hair depend on the function of the hair cells. Amla also helps in preventing hair loss and baldness.

Reetha

Reetha, or soapnut, is filled with iron, which is beneficial for your hair. Reetha is packed with antioxidants, which play an important role in hair health. Reetha is also a very effective hair cleansing agent that keeps your scalp healthy by removing infection-causing microorganisms.

Shikakai

Shikakai, or acacia concinna, has rich amount of vitamin C, which is beneficial for your hair. Shikakai naturally lowers the pH value and retains the natural oils of the hair and keeps them lustrous and healthy. It is also effective in strengthening and conditioning your hair.

Amla, reetha and shikakai compliments each other, therefore, they are mixed together to have healthy and lustrous hair. All of these ingredients come in two forms, one as a dried fruit and other in powdered form. Amla, reetha and shikakai suit all hair types and help prevent split ends, hair fall, dandruff, greying of hair and other hair related problems and further make your hair soft and silky.

Here is how you can make amla, reetha and shikakai shampoo easily at home:

Soak 5-6 reetha pods, 6-7 pieces of shikakai and a few amla pods in water overnight.

Heat the mixture in the morning and turn the heat off just when it begins to boil.

Allow the mixture to cool and blend it into the blender.

Strain the mixture and discard the residue of the ingredients.

Now use the liquid concoction as a shampoo.



While washing your hair with amla, reetha and shikakai shampoo, you will feel like the shampoo is tangling your hair, but once you wash it off your hair, your hair will be healthier and shinier than before.