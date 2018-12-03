Natural Haircare: Use Potato Juice To Grow Long And Lustrous Locks

Sarika Rana | Updated: December 03, 2018 13:55 IST
Who doesn't like their hair to grow long and healthy? But its not as easy as it sounds. Genetics, unhealthy lifestyle, bad eating habits, hard water, and exposure to dust, pollution and chemicals are a few factors that are known to ruin the quality of our hair. We have all been guilty of spending thousands on buying hair products that barely did good. Luckily, our kitchen is a storehouse of natural remedies that work like a charm and cost almost nothing! Some of these ingredients, readily available across most home kitchens, not only make your hair healthy but also help them grow longer. One such ingredient is our very own staple vegetable, the humble potato. The juice of this versatile vegetable is a potent elixir for hair-growth.
What is it that potato juice has to offer to our hair and how does it help them grow longer? Let's find out.
Potato juice is one of the most inexpensive and natural ways to stimulate hair growth
All you need to do is to apply potato juice on your scalp and hair properly. Massage them with your fingertips for at least 15 minutes. A good massage can stimulate blood circulation, helping hair grow better. Rinse it off with warm water. Repeat the remedy at least thrice a month to see effective results.
Bring this natural remedy to use and achieve long and healthy hair without burning a hole in your pocket.
