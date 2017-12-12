6 Natural Exfoliators That Should Be Your Best Friends This Winter!
Who wouldn't want a glowing face in this chilly weather? And one of the most important ways to maintain a radiant, younger looking skin is to get rid of old, dry and dead skin cells through exfoliation. As we age, our skin's ability to shed off the dead skin reduces and we end up turning to commercial products that promise to give us a glowing skin. Unless specifically mentioned on the label, most commercial products contain chemicals that may have an adverse effect on the skin in the long run. It's best to turn to natural exfoliating agents as much as possible. Interestingly, the Indian kitchen is a treasure trove of ingredients that work magically well for chemical-free exfoliation.
Why is exfoliation important?
Skin, the largest organ of the human body, creates new cells in the skin's inner layer called the dermis. As part of this process, old dead skin cells are pushed to the outer layer of the skin called epidermis and eventually these dead cells flake off. But some of these cells cling on to your skin and could make it look dull and rough, further clogging your pores causing acne and other skin disorders. Exfoliation is a process of scrubbing these dead skin cells off your skin.
Now that you know how important exfoliation is, here are some of the best natural exfoliators that you should bring to your use regularly.
1. Coffee
Coffee is not only meant for revving you up, but also acts as a potent exfoliator. Due to its slightly coarse nature, finely ground coffee makes an excellent exfoliator. The coffee granules help slough away dead skin cells and it is also said to stimulate lymph drainage and further increase blood flow, both of which are essential for achieving a glowing skin as well as removing toxins.
2. Yogurt
Yogurt should be your staple food considering it is good for consumption and for the skin too. It contains lactic acid that is a concentrated alpha hydroxyl acid that helps make the skin glow. It helps hydrate and exfoliate your skin and further smoothen it. The lactic acid also helps to even out the skin tone. Applying plain yogurt on the face and other areas of the body may help bring a glow on your face.
3. Baking soda
Baking soda is one of the most versatile ingredients that has been used to lighten underarms, whiten teeth and also used as deodorant. In fact it makes for an amazing exfoliator too. It provides the right balance of soft and coarse texture that you'd expect from a good exfoliator. It provides enough scrub to slough off the dead skin cells away, leaving a fresh and glowing skin.
4. Sugar
Eating excess sugar may be bad for your health, but using it for your skin is definitely a good idea. Sugar is made from sugarcane, which is known for being a natural source of glycolic acid, a concentrated alpha hydroxyl acid, which breaks down the protein that acts as glue keeping skin cells from sloughing off. Moreover, it boosts new skin cell production and gives it a smooth and soft effect. Massage your skin with sugar granules or fine sugar in a circular motion regularly and rinse well.
5. Oatmeal
Oatmeal makes for a healthy breakfast option and also a great exfoliator. It is a natural exfoliator that has anti-inflammatory properties and further acts as a natural moisturizer. People with sensitive skin should apply oatmeal along with honey in order to remove dead skin cells.
6. Papaya
Papaya is known to contain the enzyme papain, that helps dissolve old, dead skin cells without harming the new ones beneath. It is also believed that this enzyme helps to heal the skin and prevent it from forming brown spots and fine lines that show with age. Go for green raw papayas for a healthy dose of Papain.
So get your hands on these ingredients and get a radiant skin this season with a natural glow!
