7 Natural Tips To Keep Your Sensitive Skin Glowing Through Harsh Winters

   December 13, 2017 16:52 IST

Highlights
  • Winter is here and so is the time to experience dull, dry and pale skin
  • Cold weather and low humidity levels typically result in dry air
  • Take extra care of your skin and follow basic routines
Winter is here and so is the time to experience dull, dry and pale skin, thanks to the harsh weather. Cold weather and low humidity levels typically result in dry air conditions that could be harsher for people with sensitive skin. Indoor heaters may further rob the moisture in the air, as do hot showers. So, it is time to take extra care of your skin and follow basic routines to keep your sensitive skin glowing even in this chilly weather. If you are fretting already, we have your back! These simple and natural tips are just what you need to follow for a glowing skin.

1. Wash your face with lukewarm water



Hot showers in cold conditions may do your sore muscles a world of good, but nothing can be worse for your skin. Hot water makes your skin dry and flaky. The effects are even more adverse for delicate facial skin. Now you cannot obviously switch to cold water baths, but you can definitely save your facial skin by washing it with lukewarm water. This way you wouldn't feel cold and also wouldn't let natural oils slough off easily from your face.

face wash

2. Moisturize regularly



Moisturizing is one of the most important steps to a glowing skin. Moisturizing helps in keeping your skin hydrated and also ensures that the skin does not lose the natural oil the body produces. Choose natural moisturizers like coconut oil, castor oil, olive oil, buttermilk, cucumbers, et al. These natural moisturizers will not only help your skin stay hydrated but will also help it glow naturally.

coconut oil pure home made

3. Drink lots of water



The body feels less dehydrated in winters, which is why we don't feel like drinking water as often during this season. However, we lose water from our body in so many ways without realising; hence it is important to load up on water even during cold winter days. Replenish your system and get a glowing skin without having to worry about dullness anymore. Have lukewarm water with a dash of lemon juice to get the best results.
 

water drinking

4. Replenish your skin at night



If you wish to see a healthy skin, you must not forget to replenish it at night when you are resting for about 7-8 hours. Indulge in deep moisturizing with oils before you sleep so you can wake up with a beautifully supple skin.

oil

5. Make exfoliation a must



Natural exfoliation should be a staple in winter care. Adding exfoliation to your weekly regime will remove the dullness and flaking caused by dead skin cells. Use your kitchen ingredients to not only replenish your skin but also allow it to produce newer cells that will bring a glow on your face.
 

oatmeal

6. Keep it natural



We have always emphasized on the fact that you must use natural ingredients as much as possible. Using chemical laden products may only make your skin worse in the longer run. So always opt for kitchen ingredients that will nourish your skin inside out.
 

lemon 620x350

7. Cleansing is important, but right kind of cleansing is more important



Cleansers generally tend to dry out your skin so choose them wisely before applying. After cleansing, do not leave your skin naked for more than 30 seconds, as this can dehydrate it, leading to increased dryness. As soon as you are cleansing, apply a toner and moisturizer to lock in the moisture.
 

skin care

These handy tips will help you get through the harsh winter and give you a glowing and happy skin.


 

Tags:  Natural Face PacksWinter Skin CareKitchen Ingredients
