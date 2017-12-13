7 Natural Tips To Keep Your Sensitive Skin Glowing Through Harsh Winters

Highlights Winter is here and so is the time to experience dull, dry and pale skin

Cold weather and low humidity levels typically result in dry air

Take extra care of your skin and follow basic routines

1. Wash your face with lukewarm water

Hot showers in cold conditions may do your sore muscles a world of good, but nothing can be worse for your skin. Hot water makes your skin dry and flaky. The effects are even more adverse for delicate facial skin. Now you cannot obviously switch to cold water baths, but you can definitely save your facial skin by washing it with lukewarm water. This way you wouldn't feel cold and also wouldn't let natural oils slough off easily from your face.

Hot water makes your skin dry and flaky​



2. Moisturize regularly

Moisturizing is one of the most important steps to a glowing skin. Moisturizing helps in keeping your skin hydrated and also ensures that the skin does not lose the natural oil the body produces. Choose natural moisturizers like coconut oil, castor oil, olive oil, buttermilk, cucumbers, et al. These natural moisturizers will not only help your skin stay hydrated but will also help it glow naturally.

Moisturizing is one of the most important steps to a glowing skin​



3. Drink lots of water

The body feels less dehydrated in winters, which is why we don't feel like drinking water as often during this season. However, we lose water from our body in so many ways without realising; hence it is important to load up on water even during cold winter days. Replenish your system and get a glowing skin without having to worry about dullness anymore. Have lukewarm water with a dash of lemon juice to get the best results.



The body feels less dehydrated in winters, which is why we don't feel like drinking water ​



4. Replenish your skin at night

If you wish to see a healthy skin, you must not forget to replenish it at night when you are resting for about 7-8 hours. Indulge in deep moisturizing with oils before you sleep so you can wake up with a beautifully supple skin.

If you wish to see a healthy skin, you must not forget to replenish it at night​



5. Make exfoliation a must

Natural exfoliation should be a staple in winter care. Adding exfoliation to your weekly regime will remove the dullness and flaking caused by dead skin cells. Use your kitchen ingredients to not only replenish your skin but also allow it to produce newer cells that will bring a glow on your face.



Natural exfoliation should be a staple in winter care​



6. Keep it natural

We have always emphasized on the fact that you must use natural ingredients as much as possible. Using chemical laden products may only make your skin worse in the longer run. So always opt for kitchen ingredients that will nourish your skin inside out.



We have always emphasized on the fact that you must use natural ingredients​



7. Cleansing is important, but right kind of cleansing is more important

Cleansers generally tend to dry out your skin so choose them wisely before applying. After cleansing, do not leave your skin naked for more than 30 seconds, as this can dehydrate it, leading to increased dryness. As soon as you are cleansing, apply a toner and moisturizer to lock in the moisture.

