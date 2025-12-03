Kanji is one of those age-old drinks that instantly reminds you of winter in India. Traditionally prepared by fermenting vegetables and spices, this tangy, probiotic-rich beverage is known for its ability to aid digestion and boost immunity. It is a staple in many homes during the colder months, offering warmth and wellness in every sip. Over time, different variations of kanji have emerged, each bringing its own unique flavour and health benefits. Recently, MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah shared a delightful recipe on her Instagram page that combines the goodness of amla, ginger and turmeric. If you are looking for a natural way to care for your skin and gut this winter, this version of kanji might just become your new favourite.





Also Read: How To Make Kanji Quickly, And Why It Is Good For Your Health

What Is Kanji And Why Is It Popular In Winter?

Kanji is a traditional Indian fermented drink made using vegetables, spices and water. It is rich in probiotics, which help improve digestion and boost immunity, making it ideal for the winter season.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Amla-Adrak-Haldi Kanji?

This variation of kanji combines amla (Indian gooseberry), ginger and turmeric, all known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It supports gut health, strengthens immunity and promotes glowing skin.

How Long Does It Take To Ferment Kanji?

Kanji typically takes 2-3 days to ferment in a warm spot. Stirring it once daily ensures even fermentation and enhances its flavour.

Can Kanji Be Stored And For How Long?

Yes, kanji can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. Keep it in a clean glass jar with a lid to maintain its freshness and probiotic benefits.

Is Amla-Adrak-Haldi Kanji Suitable For Everyone?

Generally, yes. It is a natural, probiotic-rich drink that benefits most people. However, those with specific medical conditions or allergies should consult a healthcare professional before adding it to their diet.

How To Make Amla-Adrak-Haldi Kanji | Traditional Winter Drink

Amla-adrak-haldi kanji is a tangy, probiotic-rich drink. Here's how to prepare it:

Ingredients:

3-4 amla (Indian gooseberries)

5-6 slices of fresh haldi (turmeric root)

5-6 slices of ginger

5-6 slices of amba haldi (mango ginger)

1 tbsp mustard powder or seeds

2 tsp salt (adjust to taste)

1.5 litres of water

Method:

Take a clean glass jar and add chopped amla, haldi, ginger and amba haldi.

Pour in lukewarm water and add salt.

Add crushed mustard seeds - this is essential for fermentation and gives kanji its signature tangy flavour.

Mix everything well, cover the jar with a muslin cloth or a loose lid, and keep it in a warm spot.

Let it ferment for 2-3 days, stirring once daily to ensure even fermentation.

When the drink turns slightly sour and aromatic, strain and serve.

Also Read: Thari Kanji: A Popular Dish At Every Malabari Feast

Check out the full video below:

Enjoy this refreshing, gut-friendly drink chilled or at room temperature. It's perfect for digestion and immunity during winter!