Does Drinking Coffee Cause Acne?

All of us wish to have an acne-free and healthy skin. However, due to the increasing pollution and dirt it has now become no less than a challenge for us. Not only dirt and pollution but our diet is also one of the major reasons behind those annoying acne breakouts. Acne can occur anytime and often comes with a lot of discomfort. If you've tried every possible way to get rid of them but failed miserably, then it's time for you to tweak your diet.
Consumption of various foods like milk products, spicy food, breads and fried foods may cause acne. And to your surprise, the ever-so-delectable, coffee can be one of the reasons behind those suddenly aggravated acne breakouts. Yes, you read that right. According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Nutritionist Dr. Shilpa Arora ND, "Acne can be aggravated by excessive coffee intake; however, it's not the cause. Acne is primarily due to hormonal imbalances. One should avoid processed food and sugar in their diet. Eat clean healthy fruits and veggies that are seasonal."
To avoid those unwanted acne breakouts, you just need to alter your coffee intake a bit. Coffee contains chemical properties that boost the stress hormones which tend to increase our calorie intake, triggering acne. Though stress is not the primarily the cause of acne but it can make it worse.
As we know that water is of utmost importance for a healthy looking skin, dehydration can lead to a host of skin problems. According to Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta, "Coffee is a natural diuretic. Having too much coffee and supplementing it with inadequate food may lead to dehydration as the acid levels tend to go up. The more acidic you are, the more dehydrated you get." Excess intake of coffee can flush out essential vitamins and water soluble minerals from the body, resulting in dehydration which can further trigger acne.
When natural hydrating process of the body is impeded, it also gives rise to bloating. So it's always better to limit your coffee intake to prevent those unwanted acne breakouts.
