We all desire skin that radiates vitality and care. While the beauty industry offers an endless array of products promising radiant skin, the true magic lies in the kitchen. Yes, you read that correctly. While skincare routines are important, the journey to luminous skin begins from within. Clinical Nutritionist Prachi Shah reveals three diet tips for healthy and glowing skin, obtaining its nourishment from our dietary intake - the easiest way to care for your skin. "Apart from staying hydrated, there are three things you can start doing today to provide your skin with the nutrients it needs," states nutritionist Prachi Shah in her post.





Healthy foods and drinks lead to healthier skin.

Here Are 3 Diet Tips You Must Incorporate Into Your Diet For Healthy Skin:

1. Green Juice: The Elixir of Youthful Radiance

Green juice isn't just a trendy post for Instagram; it's a powerhouse of skin-loving nutrients. "Juices blended freshly from vegetables and fruits can have detoxifying effects, and the fibres and vitamins will help reduce skin ageing and stretching," explains the nutritionist. Envision a blend of vibrant spinach, crisp cucumber, the leafy goodness of coriander, and the invigorating zest of lemon.





Additional benefits of drinking green juice:

This elixir provides a natural boost of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are akin to a spa day for your skin.

A notable element is chlorophyll, a powerhouse ingredient that aids in detoxifying your body and promoting clear skin. It assists in flushing out toxins and pollutants that could otherwise lead to dullness and breakouts.

Green juice is a hydrating hero. Hydrated skin is supple skin, and these leafy greens are water-rich, aiding in maintaining plump and happy skin cells.

2. Oranges: Load Up on Vitamin C

Oranges are more than just a snack; they're a treasure trove for enhancing your skin. Bursting with vitamin C, oranges become the best friend of radiant skin. Prachi Shah shares the primary advantage of consuming oranges: "Oranges contain Beta Carotene and Vitamin C, which balance blood flow to your skin, help prevent breakouts, and reduce acne scarring."





Additional benefits of oranges:

Vitamin C in oranges acts as a potent antioxidant, combating free radicals that lead to premature ageing, fine lines, and uneven texture.

Vitamin C is also the superhero responsible for collagen production, the structural protein that maintains firm and youthful skin.

And let's not overlook the subtle hydration oranges offer. Their juicy content contributes to your daily water intake, supporting soft, supple, and beautifully moisturised skin.

3. Nuts: The Crunchy Beauty Bites

Nuts offer more than just a satisfying crunch; they're small treasures of skin-loving goodness. "These superfoods introduce nutrient-rich fats and Omega 3 to promote healthier skin," reveals Prachi Shah.





Additional benefits of including nuts:

Omega-3s serve as the ultimate hydration for your skin cells, forming a protective barrier that locks in moisture, banishing dryness and flakiness.

Vitamin E in nuts serves as a natural defence against UV damage. While it's not a substitute for sunscreen, incorporating nuts into your diet can provide an extra layer of protection against the sun's harmful rays.

Nuts are also a source of zinc, an essential mineral for maintaining collagen levels and promoting skin repair.

Check out the post here:

Revamp your daily routine by starting your day with a refreshing glass of green juice, a handful of nuts as your afternoon snack, and a juicy orange to brighten up your mid-meal or evening snacking. You should notice a difference in your skin in no time.



