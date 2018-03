Highlights Oatmeal can be used for a host of your skin and beauty needs

Oatmeal can soak up the excess oil on your skin and help treat acne

It can help remove the dirt and oil that clog the pores

A bowl of oatmeal may do wonders for your acne

Oats can remove the dead skin cells and act as a natural moisturiser

Oatmeal helps to declog the pores and gives you a smooth and clear skin

Oatmeal protects the skin from external irritants, by lending moisture to the skin