Here's How Tea Bags Can Do Wonders To You!

tea cannot be described in words. It is the drink that always come to our rescue to conquer all our tiredness and rejuvenate us. Apart from knowing the health benefits of tea bags, did you know that tea bags can play a major role in other things too?! Here are some of the untold benefits of tea bags you'd definitely want to look for:

1. Prevents Rusting: Do you know that apart from doing wonders to your skin and body, tea bags can do wonders to your kitchen utensils. It is an easy solution to rustfree your utensil. Tea bags has tannins in it, which acts as an oxidant, and thus, prevents rusting. Take two wet tea bags and make sure to rub them properly on every possible area of the utensil.

Tea bags can do wonders to your kitchen utensils



2. Aid Plants: Plant lovers would love to know that your regular tea bag can aid in fertilising your plant in more better way. If you find any type of early decomposition, then start adding tea bags to your plant. It will create acid creating bacterias, and hence, it will obstruct the decomposition and provides your plant with acid rich compost.



Regular tea bag can aid in fertilising your plant in more better way.​ 3. Aids In Bleeding Gums: Because of the presence of tannins in tea bags, it will tighten the blood vessels, which will prevent the bleeding, and shall help you to lessen the swollen. Just use the tea bag on the affected area and leave it for 10 minutes. You will see the changes later.



Because of the presence of tannins in tea bags, it will tighten the blood vessels, which will prevent the bleeding, and shall help you to lessen the swollen. Just use the tea bag on the affected area and leave it for 10 minutes. You will see the changes later.

4. Prevents Stinky Feet: We really wouldn't want any type of feet odour. Here we have got these amazing tea bags to your recue. Make your feet smell pleasant by following these simple steps. Soak your feet in your bath tub for 20-25 minutes everday. Add 3 tablespoon of black tea to it. The tannins present in the tea will conquer the bacteria causing bad odour.

Soak your feet in your bath tub for 20-25 minutes everday. ​



5. Cures Sunburn: Since summers season's coming up, sunburn can affect our skin. One of the most effective ingredients in order to cure sunburns are tea bags. Apply wet tea bags to the affected ares and leave it for 15 minutes, then wash it with cold water. Do it everday to avoid sunburns.



