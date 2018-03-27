Here's How Tea Bags Can Do Wonders To You!

Natasha Chopra | Updated: March 27, 2018 12:00 IST
1. Prevents Rusting: Do you know that apart from doing wonders to your skin and body, tea bags can do wonders to your kitchen utensils. It is an easy solution to rustfree your utensil. Tea bags has tannins in it, which acts as an oxidant, and thus, prevents rusting. Take two wet tea bags and make sure to rub them properly on every possible area of the utensil.
Tea bags can do wonders to your kitchen utensils
2. Aid Plants: Plant lovers would love to know that your regular tea bag can aid in fertilising your plant in more better way. If you find any type of early decomposition, then start adding tea bags to your plant. It will create acid creating bacterias, and hence, it will obstruct the decomposition and provides your plant with acid rich compost.
(Also Read: Plant-Based Protein, a Reason to Let Go of Meat)
4. Prevents Stinky Feet: We really wouldn't want any type of feet odour. Here we have got these amazing tea bags to your recue. Make your feet smell pleasant by following these simple steps. Soak your feet in your bath tub for 20-25 minutes everday. Add 3 tablespoon of black tea to it. The tannins present in the tea will conquer the bacteria causing bad odour.
(Also Read: 5 Effective Home Remedies for Swollen Feet)
Soak your feet in your bath tub for 20-25 minutes everday.
5. Cures Sunburn: Since summers season's coming up, sunburn can affect our skin. One of the most effective ingredients in order to cure sunburns are tea bags. Apply wet tea bags to the affected ares and leave it for 15 minutes, then wash it with cold water. Do it everday to avoid sunburns.
(Also Read: 4 Most Effective Home Remedies for Sunburn)
Since summers season's coming up, sunburn can affect our skin
So, go ahead and make the most of these wonderful tea bags!