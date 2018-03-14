Here's How You Can Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Acne

Natasha Chopra | Updated: March 14, 2018 10:27 IST
Step 1: Cleanse your face with a face cleanser to remove the extra oil and dirt. Massage it gently and focus on areas that are more prone to acne.
Step 2: The next step is to apply castor oil on your face. All you need is some slightly warm organic castor oil. Take a cotton ball and dip it in castor oil. Gently massage it all over your face in a circular motion. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes until your skin absorbs it fully.
Castor oil has been used in Indian households for centuries now
Bring on these changes in your beauty regime to see effective results!
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.