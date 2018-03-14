SEARCH
  • Beauty
  • Here's How You Can Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Acne

Here's How You Can Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Acne

   |  Updated: March 14, 2018 10:27 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Here's How You Can Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Acne
Highlights
  • Castor oil has been used in Indian households for centuries now
  • Castor oil also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties
  • It can help in preventing acne breakouts to a great extent
Castor oil has been used in Indian households for centuries now. There is no denying the fact that it provides with a lot of skin benefits. Apart from being rich in fatty acids, minerals and nutrients, castor oil also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which can help in preventing acne breakouts to a great extent. Frequent acne breakouts can be quite annoying. Almost all of us wish to have a clear and glowing skin. However, achieving the same is no less than a task these days as it requires a lot of attention and care. When it comes to acne, pollution and poor diet are the main culprits! If you wish to get rid of acne without using any chemical-based products, then it's time to bring castor oil to your rescue. Here's how you can use castor oil to get rid of acne.

Step 1: Cleanse your face with a face cleanser to remove the extra oil and dirt. Massage it gently and focus on areas that are more prone to acne.

 

skin care

Cleanse your face with a face cleanser to remove the extra oi​l. Photo Credit: iStock


Step 2: The next step is to apply castor oil on your face. All you need is some slightly warm organic castor oil. Take a cotton ball and dip it in castor oil. Gently massage it all over your face in a circular motion. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes until your skin absorbs it fully.

castor oil

Castor oil has been used in Indian households for centuries now

Step 3: Before washing your face, massage it gently. Then, with the help of lukewarm water, wash your face. Do not forget to moisture your face with a moisturizer or coconut oil. Repeat these steps on alternate days to see effective results.



Bring on these changes in your beauty regime to see effective results!



Disclaimer:



The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  AcneCastor Oil BenefitsAcne Skin
5 Kitchen Ingredients To Get Rid Of Skin Pigmentation
5 Kitchen Ingredients To Get Rid Of Skin Pigmentation
5 Beetroot Face-Packs For A Nourishing And Spotless Skin
5 Beetroot Face-Packs For A Nourishing And Spotless Skin

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 