Have you been struggling with skin issues lately? Have you tried all the fancy skincare products and still don't see any results? Are you tired of searching for solutions and on the verge of giving up? Well, dear reader, don't lose hope just yet! You might be surprised to find that the answer to glowing could be right in your kitchen pantry. There are numerous ingredients in our kitchen that can work wonders for our skin, and among them, honey and garlic are truly exceptional. Recently, nutritionist Sonia Narang took to her official Instagram handle to share how consuming both of these before sleep can boost your skin's radiance. Read on to discover how this powerful combination can help you achieve the skin of your dreams.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Benefits Of Honey For Skin?

Honey has powerful antioxidants and antibacterial properties, making it great for the skin. Moreover, honey acts as a natural moisturiser, keeping the skin hydrated and giving it a healthy glow. Another remarkable benefit is that honey can also help promote wound healing. According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), kanuka honey from New Zealand has shown therapeutic value in the treatment of rosacea - a condition that causes redness on the skin.

What Are The Benefits Of Garlic For Skin?

Garlic is known to work wonders for the skin. What makes it so great? The invigorating properties of garlic protect the skin from the effects of free radicals and slow down the depletion of collagen, which leads to loss of elasticity in ageing skin. Just like honey, garlic also contains antioxidants and has antibacterial properties, both of which are essential for optimal skin health.

How To Consume Honey And Garlic For Glowing Skin?

To consume this combo, start by washing a garlic clove thoroughly and chopping it into small pieces. Take some of the chopped garlic in a spoon and drizzle raw honey over it. Consume this combo before sleeping each night and watch how it transforms your skin. To avoid bad breath after eating garlic, Narang suggests letting the chopped garlic sit for 10 minutes before mixing it with honey. She also recommends swallowing the garlic with water instead of chewing it. The nutritionist emphasizes brushing your teeth 10 minutes after consumption.

Now that you know about the incredible benefits of honey and garlic for your skin, incorporate them into your nighttime routine to nourish your skin from within.