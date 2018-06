Mint For Skin: Top 5 Mint Face Packs To Fight Skin Problems In Summers

Highlights Mint is rich in menthol and also has anti-bacterial properties

Mint is rich in menthol and also has anti-bacterial properties. Summer is the season when we tend to face a number of skin problems, like frequent acne and pimple breakouts, sun burns and rashes and mint is one ingredient, you can count upon to come to your rescue. From cleansing to toning and hydrating your skin, mint performs a number of functions in a summer face pack.Mint and cucumber are both amazing for the skin during summers, for their powerful cooling and hydrating properties. All you need to do for this face pack is take a few fresh pudina leaves and a few slices of cucumber, along with some honey and put them all in a mixer to form a smooth paste. Apply this face pack for about 15 minutes and rinse off with cold water. This removes blemishes and calms inflammation on the skin.Fuller's earth or multani mitti is great for the skin. Add mint leaves to the mix to enhance its cleansing and oil control properties. All you have to do to make this face pack is mix a little bit of multani mitti with honey and curd and throw in some crushed mint leaves. Apply this face pack and leave it on for 20 minutes, or until the pack has completely dried. This face pack is great for cleansing out pores, regulating oily skin and restoring the moisture of the skin.Rosewater is important for maintaining the skin's pH balance and also controls excess oil. It is also anti-inflammatory. Add mint and honey to a little bit of rose water and apply it to your face for some time. Rinse it off after some time for an even toned, hydrated and soft skin.Turmeric face mask can act on acne and may help reduce the pimples. Because of anti-inflammatory properties, the spice acts on acne scars and can also clear the face. Grind a few fresh and clean mint leaves, with a little bit of water and add just a dash of turmeric to the mix. Apply this face pack on your skin and leave it on for about 15 minutes, before washing it off.When the skin tends to collect a lot of dirt and oil, bring this face scrub to your rescue. All you need for this cleansing and hydrating scrub is some mint leaves, some unsweetened oats, a few cucumber slices, honey and some milk. Oats are known for their exfoliating action on the skin and can effectively remove dead skin cells from the face. To make this face scrub, mix milk and oats in a bowl, add honey, grated cucumber and crushed mint leaves to it. Mix it all thoroughly and apply the scrub on your face in a gentle circular motion. Once done, rinse off your face and gently dab it with the towel to dry it.Although there are no side-effects of using mint on your skin, for people who have an extra-sensitive skin, which is prone to frequent rashes, it's advisable to consult an expert dermatologist before adding anything to your skin routine.