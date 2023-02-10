Whether in the form of mint mojito or pudina raita, the humble herb is one of our summer favourites. The moment temperatures begin to rise, we reach out for this cooling and flavourful herb and include it in our diet in various ways. Mint or pudina is one of nature's amazing coolers and also has some excellent medicinal properties. Enriched with antioxidants, pudina is helpful in tackling digestive issues as well as for healthier skin. There are a plethora of Indian recipes that use pudina in their making, be it a refreshing pudina paratha or a soothing mint lassi.

Here Are 7 Delightful Recipes Made With Pudina (Mint):

1. Pudina Laccha Paratha

The humble pudina paratha gets a unique twist with this laccha paratha recipe. The goodness of mint powder is added to the paratha dough which is twisted and layered with lots of ghee to create a flaky and unique treat.





2. Pudina Chicken Bites

There are so many pudina-based snacks to prepare, and this chicken starter is one of our favourites. Chicken is cooked with mint leaves, assorted spices and lemon juice. It is plated with akki roti and a sliced boiled egg, and tastes best with a chilled drink on the side.





3. Mint Gur Sharbat

Speaking of drinks, can we ever think of mint-based recipes and not mention beverages? With just four ingredients and a simple process, this drink is the ideal antidote to hot weather. The goodness of mint juice further enhances its cooling properties.





4. Pudina Rice

If you love experimenting with rice and creating all sorts of delicious rice recipes, here's one you should definitely try. This zingy pudina rice tastes so good, a bite of it will send you straight to foodie heaven.





Pudina rice is an excellent recipe to try with mint. Photo: iStock

5. Mint And Turmeric Chutney

One of the favourite uses of mint is in the form of chutney. So why not take it a notch higher? This mint and turmeric chutney is made in the traditional style and pairs well with all kinds of snacks and meals. Grind it on a 'silbatta' for truly authentic results!





6. Mint Chicken Tikka

The flavours of mint are imbued into a hearty and wholesome chicken tikka. Need we say more or are you drooling already? This bright green-hued delight will become the show-stealer at your next party and guests will surely be left impressed.





Mint flavour enhances the chicken tikka like never before. Photo: iStock

7. Mint Lassi

One of the best desi refresher drinks, lassi never goes out of style. If you want to amp up your lassi experience and give it a pudina twist - try this mint lassi recipe today. You will keep coming back for seconds, we promise.





