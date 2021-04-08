It is not easy to survive the Indian summer. We crib and complain each year, and this year is no different. It also does not help that summer arrived quite early this year. It is being touted as one of the hottest in the recent years, and while we are dreading how the upcoming days are going to look like, we are also a little excited about the 'good things' that this season has to offer. Cool, summer beverages like rose sherbet, mango shakes, lassi, chaas, jaljeera, shikanji have been an instrumental part of our growing up. One of the most fascinating features about these drinks is its ability to rejuvenate and refresh us within a matter of seconds. Speaking of refreshing drinks, have you ever wondered what most of these drinks have in common. You guessed it, it is the mint or pudina. The popular kitchen herb is treasure trove of nutrients, antioxidants (like vitamin C, E, A ) and minerals. It helps prevent free radical activity and revs up our immunity naturally.

Here are 5 mint or pudina-based drinks you could have to give your immunity a natural boost.

1. Mint Lassi: Summer without lassi, can't happen, wont happen! This Punjabi drink made with churning of milk just got zingier. This mint lassi recipe is ideal to serve at parties and gatherings too as a welcome drink. Click here for recipe.

Lassi is a delicious summer drink | Photo credit: iStock

2. Mint Detox Water: This is the simplest recipe on our list. You just have to dunk a few mint sprigs in water along with some cucumber bits and a dash of lemon juice. Leave the tumbler or jar of water overnight and drink next day. The cucumber and lemon juice are optional, adding them would be a good idea as they lend more freshness, and let us not forget the additional benefits they come loaded with.

3. Mint Coffee: You may have had mint-flavoured iced-tea at various places but have you ever tried mint coffee. That's right, this cooler comes with a pleasant caffeine-kick. Research has proved that coffee, if consumed in moderation is not bad for your immunity system. As a matter of fact, coffee comes with its own range of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Click here for recipe.

Mint coffee can be made in a matter of minutes

4. Mint Kiwi Lemonade: This simple drink here is oozing with disease-fighting antioxidants. The vitamin C in kiwi fends off risk of infection and inflammation. This lemonade has the perfect, sharp tanginess. Click here for the recipe

5. Coconut Water With Lemon And Mint: This soul-soothing thirst quencher is light on tummy, cool and super energising. The electrolytes in coconut water keep your energy levels from dipping, the vitamin C in lemon and mint ensure your skin and immunity are in top shape. Click here.

Coconut water may help you achieve glowing skin naturally

Try these recipes and let us know your favourites.





