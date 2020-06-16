Looking For A Healthy Summer Treat? Try These No-Sugar Jamun Mint Popsicles!

Jamun mint popsicle recipe is super easy and must try.

Jamuns are synonymous with summers and childhood. Just one bite of the deep-purple fruit and you are immediately transported to carefree days and happy memories. Nostalgia aside, there are a number of health benefits that the fruit offers as well. So why deprive the innermost child in you from savouring the joys of this tarty fruit? These Jamun mint popsicles are made with zero sugar and just three ingredients. They make for a chilled summer treat which you can enjoy with family and friends.





The best part about the Jamun mint popsicles is probably its bright purple colour, which stands apart from any other dessert in your repertoire. Further, the recipe does not require sugar as it is a completely optional ingredient for you to choose. This keeps the fruity essence of the Jamun intact while giving it a chilled twist too. Mint leaves and lime juice used in the recipe are also summer essentials, as they keep the body cool from within and are also power packed with nutrients and antioxidants.





This super-quick and easy recipe requires you to blend the jamuns in a mixer along with the remaining ingredients such as lime juice and mint leaves. Some black salt or chaat masala can also be added to this delicious Jamun mint popsicle recipe. Then, simply strain out the blended mixture with the help of a sieve and pour it into popsicle moulds. Let them chill for three hours at least and devour them cold and delicious!

So, what are you waiting for? Try and make this healthy summer treat to satiate your fruit cravings, and we promise you'll be left asking for more.





Click here for the full recipe of Jamun Mint Popsicles.







