Who doesn't want to look pretty? Some of us invest thousands of rupees in skincare products, while others experiment with traditional remedies in the quest to be the best possible version of ourselves. From besan (gram flour) to turmeric and lemon, we've all tried various tips and tricks to achieve a youthful look. However, it is also true that these tricks don't always deliver the desired results, and some can even be harmful to the skin in the long run. Nutritionist Simrun Chopra, at the age of 40, possesses remarkably radiant skin. In a recent Instagram reel, she divulges the secrets behind her youthful glow. Not surprisingly, the expert says that our dietary choices have a significant impact on our skin. The nutritionist emphasizes how consuming the right foods can lead to flawless skin. Below are the dietary recommendations mentioned by Simrun Chopra in the video:

1. Protein

For healthy hair and skin, consuming an adequate amount of protein is essential, according to Simrun Chopra. She suggests aiming for 1 gram per kilogram of body weight. Protein is also crucial for repair functions, which is why it is prioritized post-surgeries as well.

2. Omega-3

Vegetarian sources provide ALA, which the body finds difficult to convert to DHA and EPA. It is important to obtain all three types of omega-3 fatty acids for optimal health. Omega-3s are beneficial for brain, joint, and heart health, among other functions.

3. Fruits and Vegetables

Incorporating a variety of fruits and vegetables into our diet is essential for obtaining essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. These colorful plant-based foods provide antioxidants, fiber, and other beneficial compounds that contribute to overall health and well-being.

4. Vitamins and Minerals

Pay attention to your vitamin and mineral levels, as deficiencies can impact overall health and the appearance of the skin, according to Simrun Chopra. Basic ones to check include Vitamin D, B12, and Iron. If any deficiencies are identified, it is advisable to supplement under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

According to nutritionist Simrun Chopra, achieving and maintaining healthy skin and hair involves multiple factors. Firstly, it is important to treat the skin in the right manner. Secondly, gut health plays a crucial role as everything in our body stems from it. Additionally, regular exercise helps maintain the health of hair and skin. Moreover, when a person has good internal health, the hair and skin also thrive. Lastly, hormonal health must not be overlooked, as imbalances can affect the condition of the skin and hair.