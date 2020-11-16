7 Vitamin A-Rich Foods For Lung Health; Fight The Effects Of Pollution With Healthy Diet

Vitamin A is known to boost lung health.

As the festive season begins in India, it brings immense joy with it but the drop in air quality puts a damper on the celebratory vibes. Many Indian cities, especially Delhi, see a sudden drop in the air quality, largely because of stubble burning in the neighbouring states. This year, it is no different except it is even more worrisome in the light of Coronavirus pandemic, which is known to impact the respiratory tract. Each one of us is worried about our lungs more than ever and it's time to take some serous measures to protect it in the best possible way.





Believe it or not, but the foods that we eat can play a big role in determining our lung health. Antioxidants-rich food help flush out toxins that we inhale every day. There are many kinds of nutrient-rich foods that may help your lungs perform better in one way or another; vitamin A-rich foods are one of them; rather an important out of the whole lot.





According to a study published in the journal 'Nutrients', "chronic Vitamin A-deficiency has been associated with histopathological changes in the pulmonary epithelial lining that disrupt the normal lung physiology predisposing to severe tissue dysfunction and respiratory diseases."





Here are some vitamin A-rich foods you can eat for strong lungs:

1. Carrots

According to National Institute of Nutrition, 100 gms of carrots contain 8840 micrograms of vitamin A. With winters setting in, you can use this healthy vegetable to make gajar ka hawla, carrot juice, salad, sandwich and tons of Indian and international dishes.

Carrots are a good source of vitamin A.







2. Green Leafy Vegetables

Spinach, cabbage, broccoli, methi and more such green vegetables are excellent sources of vitamin A and the good news is that the winter produce abounds with greens.





3. Fish

Light and tasty fish is a good choice to avail your fill of vitamin A. Grill it, saute it or steam it, and enjoy some healthy fish meals this season.





4. Pumpkin

Pumpkin provides a good amount of alpha-carotene, a carotenoid that converts to vitamin A. You can get 2100 micrograms of vitamin A nutrient from 100 grams portion of pumpkin, as per National Institute of Nutrition.





5. Tomatoes

The bright red vegetable contains loads of vitamin A and beta-carotene antioxidant that helps in flushing out the toxins and fight harmful radicals present in polluted air.





Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants.

6. Eggs

Most of us eat eggs almost every day but avoid egg yolks for their high fat content. Whole egg, including egg yolk, is a very good source of vitamin A. So, eat those yolks too, but discerningly.





7. Peas

Another winter-special food, green peas (matar) are universal in its usage in Indian and global cuisine.

You may singularly not change the air around you but you can try to protect your lungs from the effects of the pollution. Include these vitamin A-rich foods to your diet.









