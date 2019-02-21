Skincare Tips: The One Diet Tip That Bollywood Divas Swear By For Gorgeous Skin

Highlights No one has time to follow an entire skincare regime

Taking care of your skin may sound like a very intimidating task. If you're anything like us, then you must also get intimidated with all this chatter about a 'skin routine' and all the steps involved in the process. In today's fast-paced work environment, it can be difficult to take care of your skin, simply because nobody has enough time to follow the entire skincare routine from start to finish. Additionally, erratic sleep hours, excessive pollution and unhealthy eating habits can really weigh your skin down. In such a scenario, how do Bollywood stars, particularly the female stars, manage to look so bright and youthful all the time? We know what you're thinking - that's all makeup! Besides movie stars have to focus on their looks, and hence, can afford to spend millions of bucks on expensive skin treatments.





But there are some female stars, who have stripped away the makeup and airbrushing effects of Photoshop and still stunned us with their gorgeous skin and supremely even-toned facial skin. Bollywood actresses are constantly asked about their fitness and beauty regimen and while the nitty-gritties of a celebrity's skin routine may vary, a number of commonalities do shine. In particular, most Bollywood female stars have claimed to follow this one diet tip that helps them keep their facial skin in top shape.





Skincare Tips: Secret To Getting Gorgeous Skin Like Bollywood Divas

It is a very basic diet tip that has been repeated by a number of health and beauty experts big and small, ad nauseam. Unless you don't care about how you look at all, you will know that the first rule to looking and feeling healthy and fit is drinking adequate amount of water daily. This simple tip is also the secret behind the flawless and gorgeous skin of Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. These three actors in particular have, at one point or the other, mentioned that they make sure they stay hydrated to maintain a happy and healthy skin. Alia Bhatt was recently asked in an Instagram Q&A what the secret to her glowing skin was and she simply replied - water and exercise!





Deepika Padukone had revealed in an interview with India Today that besides including fruits and vegetables in her diet and getting regular facial clean-ups, she drinks lots of water and makes sure she gets adequate sleep to maintain the health of her skin. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said in an interview with Vogue magazine that she credits her beautiful looks to her "fit" state of mind, as well as the habit of drinking lots of water. She also said that she moisturises regularly to keep her skin looking hydrated and healthy.





Water, besides keeping the metabolism up, also flushes out toxins from the body. Additionally, it helps lock moisture in the skin and can also help combat skin infections like eczema, psoriasis, etc. Staying hydrated also keeps your skin devoid of wrinkles and blemishes. So, there you have it! Start incorporating between six to eight glasses of water in your daily routine to get a gorgeous skin. Consult a good dermatologist or nutritionist to know exactly how much water you should be drinking daily and at what times during the day.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







