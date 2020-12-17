Jackfruit Flour For Diabetes: This Indian Food Gets Recognition From The American Diabetes Association

SEARCH
This green jackfruit flour proved to be good for people with type-2 diabetes. The findings of the study were published in ADA journal, Diabetes.

Jackfruit is one popular fruit in every Indian household. It is fibrous, crunchy and can be consumed in various forms. While some prefer using the raw version of it as vegetable to whip up spicy and succulent kathal ki sabzi, others enjoy it ripe, sweet and juicy. But have you ever heard of jackfruit flour? Made out of green, unripe jackfruits (kathal), this atta has no sweet taste or strong aroma of the fruit. Moreover, the neutral flavour and low carb and calorie content make this flour healthier for daily consumption. You can prepare roti, idli, dosa etc with jackfruit flour.

This unique flour recently made it to the headlines when 'Jackfruit365', a patented Indian green jackfruit flour brand, got recognition from the American Diabetes Organisation (ADA) for its diabetes-management qualities. Founded by James Joseph, this jackfruit flour of this brand underwent a clinical study, which monitored its effect in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients. The findings of the research were published in ADA journal, Diabetes.

The researchers conducted a study on 40 participants (24 men and 16 women) with Type 2 Diabetes, for 12 weeks. "The test was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, that tested the effects of 30g Jackfruit365 Green Jackfruit Flour in participants with Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM) where it was administered along with participants' daily meal," read a report in ANI.

At the end of the study, it was found that participants who included green jackfruit flour in their regular meal experienced decreased glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c). For the uninitiated, glycated hemoglobin is a form of hemoglobin that is chemically linked to blood sugar. Even the fasting and postprandial plasma glucose levels showed similar improvements in those people.

Earlier in 2016, a study by the University of Sydney also proved the benefits of Jackfruit365 for diabetes management. According to the study this flour "would be suitable for consumption in controlled amounts by people with diabetes, in line with their individual dietary requirements, especially if used to replace higher GL carbohydrate in a meal."

Considering the above factors, we say, you may consider giving this atta a try (without changing your food habits) for healthy living.

