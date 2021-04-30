During this challenging time of chaos and death, the encouraging news is that there are many leading restaurants and home kitchens that are working tirelessly to provide home-cooked meals to people who are in quarantine. If you are quarantined in Delhi NCR but don't have the required resources or someone to cook meals at home, these restaurants will provide them with healthy, hygienic food at your doorstep. We have put together a list of some restaurants that have started offering quarantine thalis for Covid positive people.

Here Are 5 Restaurants In Delhi-NCR Offering Home-Cooked Meals:

1. Bikanervala:

This leading restaurant has launched a special thali for quarantined people with sabzi, raita, rice, 4 tawa phulkas and salad for INR 100. There will be modifications in dal and sabzi every other day.

2. Beyond Design Bistro:

This bistro is offering meals starting from INR 249 for an individual meal and INR 669 for 3 meals. Meals include options for lunch and dinner while you can send in your meal preference.

3. Radhika Khandelwal (Fig & Maple):

Having temporarily suspended delivery services of her own restaurant, chef Radhika is providing free meals to Covid affected patients to make their home-quarantine easy. The meal involves healthy grains and comforting eats like sweet potato, egg curry with kerala rice, spinach burger, baked cauliflower, among others. This service is free of cost and only available for lunch.

4. Cafe Gainz:

This cafe has a wide range of healthy and fat free options from quick bites including wraps, salads, pasta, sandwiches, burgers to full meals like breakfast combo, lean meals and thalis. This cafe delivers all in and around Anand Vihar in East Delhi.

5. The Masala & Co.:

This home kitchen is serving food by taking all necessary precautions. It deals in providing nutrient rich, clean and hygienic food at free of cost. All the meals are vegetarian that can be modified according to your taste buds.

So, if you are in home quarantined and want healthy lunch and dinner at your doorstep, try these restaurants.