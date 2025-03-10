Indian food is all about bold flavours, regional specialities, and festive indulgence. Every state has its own traditions, and when it comes to festivals, food is always at the centre of celebrations. With Holi just around the corner, kitchens across India will be buzzing with festive treats. And if there is one sweet that defines Holi, it is Gujiya. This crispy, flaky pastry stuffed with rich, sweet filling is a staple during the festival. Traditionally made with refined flour, mawa, sugar, and dry fruits, Gujiya is undeniably delicious but not the healthiest choice. But who says you have to skip it altogether? With a few smart swaps, you can enjoy Gujiya without the guilt. Here are some easy ways to make a healthier version while keeping the taste intact.





Here Are 6 Tips To Make A Healthier Gujiya:

1. Swap Refined Flour With Whole Wheat

Most Gujiyas are made using refined flour, but switching to wheat flour makes a big difference. Whole wheat flour is packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making your Gujiya more nutritious. It also adds a rich texture and nutty flavour. You can even mix in a little semolina for extra crunch or try multigrain flour for a wholesome twist.

2. Upgrade The Filling

Mawa is the classic filling, but it is also high in fat and calories. Give your Gujiya a healthy makeover by using coconut, semolina, roasted gram dal, or grated carrot instead. These alternatives are not just delicious but also lighter and more nutritious.

3. Choose Better Cooking Oil

Deep frying in refined oil? That is where most of the unhealthy fats come from. Instead, switch to healthier options like olive oil or coconut oil, which are packed with good fats and essential nutrients.

4. Use Natural Sweeteners

Ditch the refined sugar and opt for natural sweeteners instead. Jaggery, date powder, and coconut sugar are great alternatives that add sweetness without spiking blood sugar levels.

5. Add More Nuts And Seeds

Boost the nutritional value of your Gujiya by adding cashews, almonds, raisins, chia seeds, or sunflower seeds. They are loaded with fibre, omega fatty acids, and essential minerals, making every bite healthier.

6. Bake Instead Of Frying

Gujiya is traditionally deep-fried, but baking is a game-changer. It gives the same crispiness with way less oil, making it a healthier alternative without compromising on taste.





This Holi, give your favourite Gujiya a healthy upgrade with these simple swaps. Enjoy the festivities without the extra calories!