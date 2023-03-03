With just a few days left until the Holi festival, excitement is in the air as people across India prepare to celebrate. Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India, and it's no wonder given the enthusiastic fervour that surrounds it. This year, Holi falls on March 8th, 2023, and different states in India have their own unique ways of celebrating. When we think of Holi, one thing that immediately comes to mind is the lavish food. From pakodas to chaat recipes, there are plenty of yummy dishes to gorge on. However, no Holi celebration would be complete without Gujiya, a popular dessert that is traditionally made for the occasion. With so many delicious versions of Gujiya to choose from, it's a treat that we simply can't afford to miss out on.





Here is a classic recipe for Gujiya called Suji Mawa Gujiya. To make this dish, you will need all-purpose flour, suji, mawa, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and a mix of dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios. The recipe is divided into two parts. First, prepare the outer layer by kneading the flour. Second, prepare the stuffing by mixing semolina, mawa, and dry fruits after roasting them lightly. This recipe has been shared by YouTube food vlogger, Parul, on her channel "Cook with Parul".





Here are some tips to keep in mind while making Gujiya:

Always add ghee to the Maida while kneading the dough, as ghee makes the Gujiyas crispier. Knead the dough hard to make Gujiya. Dry roast the dry fruits to give them extra crunch and increase their shelf life. Cover the dough with a wet cloth to prevent it from drying out. Heat the oil/ghee on medium flame, but remember to keep the flame low while frying Gujiya.

If you are planning to make Gujiya at home, these tips and recipe will help you. Watch the full recipe video of gujiya here:









