Muslims around the world are all set to celebrate Bakra Eid. One of the most significant festivals in Islam, Eid-al-Adha or Bakra Eid takes place after the end of Haj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, and commemorates. Since meat is a popular dish on the occasion, a host of mutton dishes are prepared in Muslim households as part of the feast. From delicious Nihari to juicy kebabs and rich mutton curries, the sumptuous feast is heaven for mutton lovers! And if you are planning to make a delightful treat at home to celebrate the festival, we bring you a delicious recipe. It is called Hara Masala Tawa Kaleji. As the name suggests, this recipe is made with inclusion of greens such as coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies and more. Let's get started with the complete recipe.





Also read: 7 Scrumptious Mutton Biryanis Ideal For Eid Celebrations

Hara Masala Tawa Kaleji: How To Make Hara Masala Tawa Kaleji

To begin with the recipe, you first need to take a bowl, fill it half with water and add 500 grams mutton liver. Add ginger-garlic paste, vinegar and set it aside.

Meanwhile, take a mini bowl (katori), add spices like black pepper powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder. Mix well.





Now take a blender, add chopped spring onions, green chillies, mint leaves, coriander leaves and blend. For the full recipe of Hara Masala Tawa Kaleji, click here.





If you love mutton, click here for some amazing mutton recipes.





Now that you know how to cook this recipe, try it at home and let us know how you and your family liked it in the comment section below!





Happy Bakra-Eid 2022!



