Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India and is observed with great devotion and joy. Chaitra Navratri began on March 19 and will conclude on March 27. The word Navratri means "nine nights" and is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The ninth day, known as Navami, is also celebrated as Ram Navami.





During these nine days, many devotees observe a fast as a mark of faith and discipline. While some people fast for all nine days, others choose to fast only on the first and last day. However, even those who do not fast strictly usually follow a sattvik diet throughout the festival. This diet avoids grains, lentils, onions, garlic, and processed foods, focusing instead on purity and simplicity.





Also Read: A 9-Day High-Protein Meal Plan For Chaitra Navratri 2026 To Keep You Full If You're Fasting

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What To Eat During Navratri

A traditional sattvik Navratri diet includes foods such as sabudana (sago), buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), and barnyard millet (samak rice). Regular table salt is replaced with rock salt (sendha namak).





One common question during this time is about vegetables. While potatoes are the most popular choice, several other vegetables-especially root and gourd varieties-are also allowed. These vegetables are light, nourishing, and suitable for fasting.





Here are seven vegetables you can eat during Navratri, along with simple ways to include them in your meals.





Also Read: Navratri 2026: 7 Quick Sabudana Snacks To Keep You Full And Energised

7 Vegetables You Can Consume While Fasting:

1. Potatoes

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable during Navratri. They are filling, easy to cook, and very versatile. Potatoes can be used to prepare dishes such as aloo rasedar, shallow-fried snacks, tikkis, halwa, and even raita. Because they provide quick energy, potatoes are a favourite during fasting days.

2. Arbi (Colocasia Root)

Arbi is considered a sattvic root vegetable and is widely eaten during fasts. It is rich in carbohydrates and helps maintain energy levels. Arbi is usually prepared as a dry dish with rock salt and mild spices. Some households also prepare arbi ki kadhi using yoghurt, making it both comforting and nourishing.

3. Sitaphal (Pumpkin)

Pumpkin, also known as sitaphal, is another popular vegetable during Navratri. It is often cooked into a mildly spiced curry with a sweet-and-sour taste. Jaggery, dried mango powder, or lemon juice is added to enhance the flavour. Pumpkin curry pairs beautifully with kuttu puri or samak rice.

4. Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Bottle gourd is light, cooling, and easy to digest, making it ideal for fasting. It also helps keep the body hydrated. Lauki can be cooked as a simple curry or grated to make halwa. It is also commonly used in raita and is known for its health benefits.

5. Kheera (Cucumber)

Cucumber is refreshing and helps prevent dehydration during long fasting hours. It is mostly eaten raw as a salad or mixed with yoghurt to make raita. Cucumbers add freshness to meals and are gentle on the stomach.

6. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are an excellent fasting food as they provide sustained energy and keep you full for longer. They are high in fibre and natural sweetness. Sweet potatoes can be boiled, roasted, or used to make chaat, kebabs, or even halwa.

7. Beetroot

Beetroot is also allowed during Navratri and is rich in iron, potassium, and folate. It helps support energy levels and overall health. Beetroot can be eaten as a salad, blended into juice, or mixed with paneer to make tikkis or koftas.





Navratri fasting does not have to be repetitive or dull. By including a variety of allowed vegetables, you can prepare nourishing, flavourful meals while staying true to a sattvic diet. This Navratri, try these vegetables to add balance, taste, and nutrition to your fasting routine.