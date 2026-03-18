Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm. Dedicated to Goddess Durga, this nine-day festival symbolises purity, discipline, and spiritual growth. This year, Navratri begins on 19 March and continues until 26 March. During this sacred period, many devotees observe a fast and follow a Sattvic diet, which avoids onion, garlic, and regular grains.





A traditional Navratri diet includes wholesome ingredients such as buckwheat flour (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), potatoes, sago (sabudana), milk, yoghurt, and nuts. However, fasting for nine days can sometimes lead to low energy levels if meals are not planned properly. This is where high-protein foods play an important role.





Protein helps maintain strength, keeps you full for longer, and prevents fatigue during long fasting hours. Ingredients like paneer, peanuts, makhana, milk, and curd are excellent sources of protein and are fasting-friendly. Including them in your daily meals can help you stay active and focused throughout Navratri.

Also Read: When Is Ugadi 2026? Traditional Recipes To Make On The South Indian Festival





To make fasting easier and healthier, here are nine simple, high-protein recipes that you can include in your Navratri meal plan-one for each day.

9 High-Protein Recipes for 9 Days of Fasting

1. Paneer Tikki

Paneer tikki is a crispy and protein-rich snack made with mashed paneer and mild fasting spices. It works well as an evening snack or tea-time treat during Navratri. Click here for recipe

2. Makhana Kheer

This creamy dessert is prepared using fox nuts and milk. Light yet filling, makhana kheer is perfect as a post-meal sweet that also provides nourishment. Click here for recipe

3. Paneer-Stuffed Kuttu Cheela

Made with buckwheat flour and a spiced paneer filling, this cheela is ideal for breakfast. It keeps you full for longer and provides steady energy. Click here for recipe

4. Makhana Peanut Shake with Til

A nutritious shake made with roasted makhana, peanuts, milk, and sesame seeds. It is great for an early-morning or mid-day energy boost. Click here for recipe

5. Paneer Tikka

Grilled paneer cubes marinated in mild spices make a flavourful and satisfying meal. Paneer tikka works well for lunch or a light dinner. Click here for recipe

6. Peanut Chaat

This refreshing chaat combines peanuts with boiled potatoes, cucumber, tomatoes, and gentle spices. It is perfect for curbing evening hunger. Click here for recipe

7. Paneer Bhurji

Soft, lightly spiced paneer bhurji is comforting and filling. It pairs well with vrat-friendly rotis and makes a good lunch or dinner option. Click here for recipe

8. Aloo Paneer Ki Sabzi

A simple yet wholesome curry made with potatoes and paneer. It provides both energy and protein, making it ideal for a main meal. Click here for recipe

9. Makhana Singhara Roti

Roasted makhana is ground into a powder and mixed with singhara flour, paneer, spices, and mashed potato. Cooked in ghee, this roti is perfect for lunch or dinner.





Also Read: Navratri 2025: 7 Quick Sabudana Snacks To Keep You Full And Energised

Additional Tips for a Healthy Navratri Diet

Use sendha namak (rock salt) instead of regular salt

Stay hydrated with water, coconut water, and buttermilk

Eat small, frequent meals to avoid weakness

Include dairy daily for protein and nourishment

Following a balanced, high-protein diet during Navratri can help you stay energised while maintaining devotion and discipline. With a little planning and the right ingredients, fasting can be both healthy and fulfilling throughout the nine sacred days.