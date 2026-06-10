Bhumi Pednekar's love for food is no secret. Whether she's travelling for work or leisure, the actress makes it a point to explore local cuisines and regional specialities. Taking her passion a step further, Bhumi recently launched a social media series dedicated to her cheat-day indulgences across India called "Bhukhi Bhumi". This time, she headed to Odisha to sample traditional favourites such as pakhal bhaat, ghugni and kakara pitha.





The video shared on Instagram begins with Bhumi seated on a flight just before touching down in Rourkela, Odisha. The actress kicks off her culinary journey by sampling pakhal bhaat, a classic Odia preparation in which cooked rice is submerged in water and left to lightly ferment. She describes it as “outstanding” while enjoying sides of okra, karela chips, pumpkin blossom, eggplant curry, leafy greens, badi chura and padwal. “This is really delicious. It's packed with fibre and it's probiotic. Excellent for gut health,” Bhumi says.





For her second meal of the day, Bhumi Pednekar indulges in ghugni, a spiced legume curry made using dried white or yellow field peas. The actress also tries Odisha's take on modak – kakara pitha. “I'm in absolute heaven,” she says with excitement.

For lunch, Bhumi dives into a traditional Odisha thali served with smoked baingan bharta, rice, dalma, aloo bhujia, okra, moringa, padwal and tomato chutney. When she asks how to best enjoy the spread, she is told, “Mix it all together.” Bhumi wraps up the meal with pineapple sandesh for dessert.





Also Read: How To Make Bihari-Style Kala Chana Ghugni In Just 30 Minutes

Before this, Bhumi Pednekar visited Amritsar to try local favourites such as chole bhature, kulcha, and phirni. The actress kicked off her food trail with a plate of chole bhature, followed by a butter-laden kulcha. To wrap up the day, she had dinner at Kesar Da Dhaba, enjoying a thali of laccha parantha, chole, dahi, salad and sarson ka saag. She finished the meal with phirni for dessert and called the entire experience a perfect 10 out of 10. Read the full story here.





We are excited for Bhumi Pednekar's next foodie adventure.