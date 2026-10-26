Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters and is observed two days after Diwali. Much like Raksha Bandhan, it is widely celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. While sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists during Raksha Bandhan, on Bhai Dooj they apply a tilak to their brothers' foreheads and pray for their prosperity and well-being. The festival also provides an opportunity for families to come together and spend quality time with one another. Let us find out when Bhai Dooj will be celebrated this year.

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ALSO READ | 6 Quick Bhai Dooj Snacks You Can Make In Just 15 Minutes

When Will Bhai Dooj Be Celebrated In 2026?

There has been some confusion regarding the date of Bhai Dooj this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi (second lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Kartika begins at 2:00 PM on November 10, 2026, and ends at 3:53 PM on November 11, 2026. Based on the Udaya Tithi (the tithi prevailing at sunrise), Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Bhai Dooj: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 1:13 PM to 3:32 PM

Duration: 2 hours 19 minutes

Yama Dwitiya: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 2:00 PM on November 10, 2026

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 3:53 PM on November 11, 2026

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)





Food plays an important role in Bhai Dooj celebrations alongside the various rituals and customs associated with the festival. Families prepare a variety of festive dishes and sweets, which are enjoyed together during a special meal. Here are some delicious dishes that you can make at home to mark the occasion.

Curated Menu For Bhai Dooj 2026:

Dahi Kebab

Dahi kebabs, also known as dahi ke kebab, are a popular vegetarian snack in North India. Made with hung curd, paneer, flour and aromatic spices, these kebabs are loved for their crispy exterior and soft, melt-in-the-mouth centre. Rich in flavour and texture, they make a great addition to any festive spread.

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yoghurt and topped with tangy chutneys and spices make Dahi Bhalla Chaat a crowd-pleasing festive favourite. It is light, flavourful and perfect for sharing with family.

Chole Bhature

This classic North Indian dish features spicy chickpeas cooked with aromatic spices such as bay leaves, cinnamon, cumin, cloves and cardamom, served with hot, fluffy bhature. It is a hearty and satisfying meal that is perfect for festive celebrations.

Badam Phirni

No festive meal is complete without a sweet treat. Badam Phirni, made with rice, milk and almonds, is a rich and creamy dessert that adds the perfect finishing touch to your Bhai Dooj feast.

Kadhai Paneer

Kadhai Paneer is a popular vegetarian curry made with paneer, capsicum, onions and a fragrant blend of spices. Its rich flavours and vibrant colours make it an excellent choice for a special family meal.

Classic Vegetable Pulao

A simple one-pot rice dish prepared with fragrant basmati rice, ghee and fresh vegetables such as carrots, beans and peas. Light yet satisfying, vegetable pulao pairs well with curries and festive sides.