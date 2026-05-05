Bengali cuisine is often celebrated for its rice dishes, fish curries, and sweets, but its traditional breads deserve equal attention. Simple yet full of flavour, Bengali breads are closely linked to everyday meals, festivals, and family gatherings. Made using basic ingredients and age-old techniques, these breads reflect the comfort and warmth of home-style cooking.





Some are light and airy, others rich and indulgent, but each has its own place in Bengali culture. Usually paired with potato curries, lentils, or enjoyed with tea, these breads bring variety to the table. If you enjoy exploring regional food or want to try something different in your kitchen, these five Bengali breads are a great place to begin.





Also Read: Mishti Doi vs Bhapa Doi: The Real Difference Between The Traditional Bengali Desserts Made With Curd

5 Bengali Breads You Must Try:

1. Luchi





Luchi is one of the most popular breads in Bengal. Made with refined flour and deep-fried, it is soft, light, and puffs up beautifully when cooked. Known for its pale, almost white colour, luchi is commonly served for breakfast or during festivals and special occasions. It pairs well with aloo curry, cholar dal, or even sweet dishes.





How To make:





Prepare a smooth maida dough, roll it into small discs, and deep fry in hot oil until the luchis puff up and turn soft.





2. Radha Ballavi





Radha Ballavi is a richer and more flavourful version of luchi. It is stuffed with a spiced urad dal paste, giving it a bold taste and soft texture. This bread is often prepared during celebrations and religious occasions. It is traditionally served with thick and mildly spiced potato curry.





How To make:





Fill rolled dough with spiced dal paste, seal carefully, flatten gently, and deep fry until cooked.





3. Koraishutir Kochuri





A winter favourite, koraishutir kochuri is stuffed with a filling made from green peas. The stuffing is lightly sweet, spicy, and aromatic, making this bread truly special. It is usually enjoyed with aloo dum and is commonly prepared during the colder months when fresh peas are available.





How To make:





Prepare a mashed green pea filling with spices, stuff it inside dough balls, roll, and deep fry until golden.





4. Mughlai Paratha





Mughlai paratha is rich, filling, and indulgent. Influenced by Mughal cuisine, it is stuffed with eggs, minced meat, or vegetables and shallow fried until crisp. Popular on the streets of Kolkata, it is often eaten on its own with chutney or sauce.





How To make:





Roll the dough thin, add the filling, fold carefully, and shallow fry on a hot pan.





5. Bakarkhani





Bakarkhani is a crisp, layered bread with a slightly sweet and buttery taste. It has Mughal roots and is often enjoyed with tea rather than curry. The flaky texture and baked finish set it apart from other Bengali breads.





How To make:





Prepare layered dough using ghee, shape the bread, and bake until crisp.





These Bengali breads showcase the depth and variety of Bengal's food culture. Whether soft, stuffed, or flaky, each one offers a distinct taste and tradition, making them well worth trying at least once.