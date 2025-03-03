Indian desserts have a charm of their own, packed with flavours that make them special across the country. Whether it is a traditional vegetarian dish, a rich non-vegetarian delicacy, or a classic sweet treat, there is something for everyone. One such beloved dessert is meethi sewai, also known as sweet vermicelli. This dish is a staple in Indian homes, especially during celebrations. Compared to rice kheer, sweet vermicelli is much easier to prepare. It is slow-cooked in milk with dry fruits, cardamom, and saffron until it turns rich and creamy. Sheer kurma, a variation of meethi sewai, is traditionally made during Eid. Another popular version is called kimami sewai, which has a distinct texture and taste. Also Read: 6 Eid-Special Lunch Recipes You Must Try This Time What Is Sheer Kurma Made Of? Sheer kurma is a festive favourite prepared with thick milk, cardamom, almonds, saffron, and khoya. During Ramadan, a special version includes pistachios, dates, cloves, and a dash of kewra or rose water for an aromatic touch. This decadent dessert is a must-have during Eid celebrations and is enjoyed with family and friends.

Why Is Meethi Sewai Popular During Eid? Meethi Sewai is a traditional Eid dessert, enjoyed in many Muslim households. It symbolises celebration and is often prepared in large quantities to share with family and guests. The richness of milk, dry fruits, and saffron makes it a luxurious and satisfying dish. Tips To Make The Perfect Meethi Sewai Always roast vermicelli in desi ghee for a rich flavour. Use full-fat milk for a creamier texture. Adding khoya enhances the taste and thickness of the dessert. For extra flavour, garnish with chopped nuts and a few drops of rose water. Let the dessert rest for a few minutes before serving to allow the flavours to blend well. Serving Suggestions For Meethi Sewai Meethi Sewai can be served warm or chilled. It pairs well with: A hot cup of chai for a comforting treat. Fresh fruits like mangoes or bananas for a refreshing contrast. A scoop of vanilla ice cream for a fusion twist. Ingredients For Meethi Sewai 1/2 cup pistachios 1/2 cup almonds 1 packet vermicelli Desi ghee (for roasting) 1 cup milk 1 cup sugar syrup A pinch of cardamom powder A pinch of saffron A handful of khoya How To Make Meethi Sewai | Easy Meethi Sewai Recipe Blanch The Dry Fruits - Start by blanching almonds and pistachios in hot water. This softens them and makes peeling easier. Boil them for about 30 to 45 seconds, then remove the skins once they wrinkle. Slice them finely and set them aside. Roast The Vermicelli - Heat desi ghee in a pan and roast the vermicelli until it turns golden brown. Once done, strain the excess ghee and set the vermicelli aside. Prepare The Milk Base - Empty the pan of all remaining ghee and pour in the milk. Bring it to a boil, then add the sugar syrup and mix well. Combine And Cook - Add the roasted vermicelli to the boiling milk and stir gently to keep it from breaking. The milk will soften and cook the vermicelli, making it rich and flavourful. Flavour Boost - Mix in saffron and cardamom powder for that signature aroma and taste. Let it simmer until everything blends beautifully. Click here for the complete recipe for Meethi Sewai. Whenever you crave something sweet, give this meethi sewai recipe a try. It is simple, delicious, and perfect for festive occasions or a comforting treat at home!