As the festive season sweeps across India with Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra preparations in full swing, another celebration waits just around the corner. Karwa Chauth, one of the most cherished festivals for married women, will soon light up homes across North India. The anticipation begins days earlier - markets buzz with bangles and bright saris, mehndi artists line the streets, and jewellery counters stay busy with last-minute shoppers.





Observed on the fourth lunar day of the dark fortnight of Kartik, Karwa Chauth - also called Karak Chaturthi - holds deep cultural significance in states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. On this day, women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. What makes the day especially memorable is the blend of rituals, devotion and family gatherings that unfold from dawn till late night.





Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Puja Muhurat And Moonrise

This year, Karwa Chauth will fall on Friday, October 10, 2025. According to drikpanchang.com, the puja muhurat is between 05:57 PM and 07:11 PM, a window when families prepare for the evening rituals. The fast begins with Upavas time at 06:19 AM and continues until 08:13 PM, when the moon is expected to rise. Women will break their fast after sighting the moon, which on this day coincides with Krishna Dashami Moonrise at 08:13 PM.

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 10:54 PM on October 09, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi ends at 07:38 PM on October 10, 2025





These timings guide not only when the fast begins and ends but also the precise moment when prayers are offered under the night sky.

Rituals And Traditions That Mark Karwa Chauth

The day begins long before sunrise with the Sargi ritual - a pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law and sent to her daughter-in-law. This meal is eaten before sunrise and gives women the energy to sustain a long day without food or water.





Throughout the day, women dress in festive attire, adorn themselves with traditional jewellery and the 16 shringaar items, and apply henna on their hands. Karwa Chauth also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Hence, prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha for marital bliss and family well-being.





As evening sets in, anticipation builds. Families gather together, and women look towards the horizon, waiting for the first glimpse of the moon. Once it rises, the rituals are performed - women view the moon through a sieve, offer water and prayers, and finally break their fast, marking the beginning of a celebratory meal shared with the family.

5 Traditional Recipes That Complete Karwa Chauth

The first meal after a day-long fast holds more than just flavour - it carries comfort and celebration. Over generations, certain dishes have become part of the Karwa Chauth thali. Here are five timeless classics that continue to be prepared across households:

1. Poori

Golden, puffed pooris are a festive staple. Made with a mix of wheat flour and semolina, they are deep-fried until crisp and airy. Served with aloo curry or chole, pooris make for a satisfying and hearty festive meal. Click here for recipe.

2. Dal Makhani

Slow-cooked urad dal with butter, kasoori methi, tomatoes and chillies makes this dish a festival favourite. Its creamy richness pairs beautifully with naan or jeera rice, and it is often the star of the family table once the fast is broken. Click here for recipe.

3. Amritsari Pindi Chane

This classic chickpea preparation is both robust and comforting. The soaked chickpeas are pressure-cooked and then simmered with a blend of spices in a tomato-onion base, creating a dish perfect for sharing with loved ones. Click here for recipe.

4. Kachori

Crispy, flaky and stuffed with flavourful fillings like masala, aloo or matar, kachoris are perfect for festive snacking. Served with spicy potato curry, they bring crunch and indulgence to the post-fast spread. Click here for recipe.

5. Kheer

No Karwa Chauth feast is complete without kheer. This rice pudding, simmered with milk, raisins and cardamom, is finished with a garnish of almonds. It is a dessert that closes the fast on a sweet, comforting note. Click here for recipe.

Celebrating Karwa Chauth With Food And Family

Once the moon has been sighted and prayers completed, the family comes together to share the meal. It is this union of rituals, devotion and food that makes Karwa Chauth more than just a festival - it is a celebration of love, tradition and togetherness. With these classic recipes on the table, Karwa Chauth 2025 promises to be both meaningful and delicious.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025!