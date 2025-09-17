The festive season in India is about to begin, with Navaratri starting on September 22 this year. Navaratri is a nine-day celebration with cultural and spiritual significance across the country. In Bengal, Durga Puja is observed during the last four days of Navaratri, from September 28 to October 1. The celebrations conclude with Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 2.





Dussehra is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and carries different traditions in different regions. In North India, effigies of Ravana are burnt to mark Lord Rama's triumph, a ritual also believed to represent the destruction of negativity within us. In Bengal, the immersion of Goddess Durga idols in rivers and lakes symbolises her return to her in-laws' home after the annual visit.





Dussehra 2025: Date And Vijay Muhurat

This year, Dussehra will be observed on Thursday, October 2, 2025.





Dussehra date: October 2, 2025





Vijay Muhurat: 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM (47 minutes)





Dashami Tithi begins: 07:01 PM on October 1, 2025





Dashami Tithi ends: 07:10 PM on October 2, 2025





(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Significance Of Dussehra

The festival is one of India's most important celebrations, remembered as the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and his reunion with Sita after rescuing her from captivity. The word 'Dussehra' is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Dasha' (ten, referring to Ravana's heads) and 'Hara' (to defeat). It is also a time for communities to come together in fairs and gatherings, often culminating with cultural performances and festive meals.











How Dussehra Is Celebrated Across India

Dussehra traditions vary widely across the country. In Himachal Pradesh, the week-long Kullu Dussehra features processions of deities, folk music and cultural performances. In Mysuru, the Mysore Dussehra is marked by royal processions, decorated elephants and illuminated palaces. In Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Ramlila performances dramatise episodes from the Ramayana, drawing large crowds every evening. Each region celebrates with its own customs, but the spirit of joy and renewal remains the same.

Why Food Matters During Dussehra

Food plays an integral role in Indian festivals, and Dussehra is no exception. After the fasting and simple meals of Navaratri, the day is often celebrated with elaborate feasts. Families prepare traditional dishes, share sweets with neighbours and invite friends for festive meals. From rich curries to indulgent desserts, the dishes served during Dussehra reflect both cultural traditions and the joy of togetherness.

Classic Recipes To Cook For Dussehra 2025

If you are planning a festive spread this year, here are five traditional recipes that can make your Dussehra table truly special.

Kesari Jalebi

Jalebi is a timeless Indian dessert that feels incomplete without the festival season. A fermented batter of flour and yoghurt is fried into spirals and then soaked in fragrant saffron sugar syrup. Sweet, crisp and irresistible. [Click here for recipe]

Vegetable Pulao

This one-pot rice dish is perfect for family gatherings. Loaded with fresh vegetables and seasoned with cardamom, cumin, and turmeric, it is simple yet full of flavour. Serve it with raita or curry for a wholesome festive meal. [Click here for recipe]

Amritsari Chole

Slow-cooked chickpeas in a spiced onion-tomato base create a comforting dish that is rich in flavour. Amritsari chole pairs beautifully with naan, parathas or rice, making it an essential part of a celebratory menu. [Click here for recipe]

Kadai Paneer

Paneer cubes simmered in a robust and tangy gravy, enhanced with bay leaves, chillies and aromatic spices. Kadai paneer is a favourite at festive dinners and always a crowd-pleaser. [Click here for recipe]

Kheer

No Indian festival is complete without kheer. This traditional pudding of rice, milk, raisins and cardamom, garnished with almonds, brings sweetness to every celebration. [Click here for recipe]

Easy Cooking Tips For Dussehra

Prep ahead: Chop vegetables, soak pulses and make spice mixes in advance to save time on the day.

Balance the menu: Combine one or two rich curries with lighter dishes like pulao or salad for variety.

Festive sweets in batches: Desserts like kheer or jalebi can be made in larger portions, making them easier to serve to guests.

Celebrating Togetherness With Food

Dussehra is not only about rituals and traditions but also about the joy of celebrating together. Preparing these dishes and sharing them with family and friends can make the festival even more memorable, ensuring that the victory of good over evil is marked with warmth, flavour and happiness.